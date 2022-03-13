trending:

Sullivan says Russia falsely accusing US, Ukraine of using chemical weapons ‘is a tell’

by Mychael Schnell - 03/13/22 10:15 AM ET
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about Ukraine
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday said Russia falsely accusing the U.S. and Ukraine of using chemical weapons “is a tell” that Moscow may be planning to utilize chemical weapons themselves.

“It is a very legitimate concern, fear that Russia would use chemical weapons in Ukraine,” Sullivan said when asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” if the U.S. would consider intervening more directly if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine

“They’re right now accusing the United States and Ukrainians and potentially using chemical and biological weapons which is a tell, it’s a tell that they themselves may be preparing to do so, and then trying to pin the blame on someone else,” Sullivan added.

The national security adviser said an incident where Russia falsely accuses the U.S. and Ukraine of having chemical weapons because the Kremlin is actually the one planning on using the ammunition themselves is “a classic page out of the Russian playbook.”

He pointed to President Biden’s comments on Friday, when he said Moscow would “pay a severe price” if chemical weapons are used in Ukraine.

“As the president said on Friday, if Russia were to use chemical weapons in Ukraine they would pay a severe price,” Sullivan said.

“I’m going to leave it at that today as we work closely with our NATO allies and partners, and together we communicate through channels to the Russians to reinforce that message that Russia in fact would pay a severe price if they use chemical weapons in Ukraine,” he added.

Biden on Friday said he would not “speak about the intelligence,” but warned that Russia would face severe consequences if it used chemical weapons in Ukraine when asked if the U.S. would respond militarily to the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine.

The comments came amid heightened concern about the threat of Russia escalating the conflict in Ukraine through the use of chemical weapons. Officials have raised the possibility of Russia planning a chemical or biological attack on Ukraine, and experts and world leaders have said there is potential for an escalation in the conflict because of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

