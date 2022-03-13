Kyiv mayor says he is worried he is a target of the Russian military

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Sunday said he is worried that he is a target of the Russian military after a second mayor was abducted by Moscow’s forces.

Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” if he is worried that he is a target of Russian forces, Klitschko said, “Yes, of course.”

He emphasized that every individual in Ukraine is a target, including mayors.

“Right now, it’s every Ukrainian is target, every Ukrainian. And Russians told it’s not the war against civilian. Every mayor — it’s a representative community, represent — represent — present — is in community in civilian,” Klitschko said.

Two Ukrainian mayors — Yevhen Matveyev of Dniprorudne and Ivan Fedorov of Melitopol — have been taken by Russian forces, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Klitschko on Sunday pointed to the abductions and the death of Gostomel Mayor Yuri Illich Prylypko, who was killed while giving out bread and medicine to those in need, according to Agence France-Presse.

“And just couple of days ago, the mayor of Gostomel, which bring the medication and medical help to citizens of Gostomel, was killed. Last day, the mayor of Melitopol was kidnapped. And we don’t know where is mayor,” Klitschko said.

The mayor said he is not worried about himself, adding that he is ready to fight for Ukrainian citizens.

“And it’s a war against whole population, against every Ukrainian. It’s — I don’t worry about me by myself. I’m ready to fight and ready to defend the interest of citizens which give me the rights to do that. But every Ukrainian right now, every Ukrainian right now is actually a target,” he said.