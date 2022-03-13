Klobuchar says don’t rule out sending US fighter planes to Poland

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said on Sunday that she doesn’t want the United States to rule out an arrangement with Poland to send fighter jets to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Dana Bash asked Klobuchar if it was a mistake to not send fighter jets to Poland. Klobuchar referred to remarks from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who said the aircraft could become a target for Russian forces.

“I think one of the things that Jake is getting at is, at some point, there’s been so much focus on these planes, especially these particular planes, that they themselves could become a target. The Russians are well aware of this,” Klobuchar said on Sunday.

While Klobuchar said she had sympathy for the administration’s decision, the former presidential candidate said she had told the White House that she wants U.S. fighter jets sent to the region if the time is right.

The U.S. considered but ultimately rejected an offer from Poland to send MiG fighter jets to Ukraine, with the U.S. backfilling the Polish military inventory, likely by sending F-16s.

“I have made clear to them — I spoke to the president himself about 10 days ago about this — I’d like to see the planes over there,” Klobuchar told Bash.

“But, remember, things shift. As things become a target, because there’s so much public discussion about them, that can become an issue itself. And that’s no one’s fault. It just happened.”

Klobuchar, who was speaking from the Poland-Ukraine border as part of a congressional delegation to the region, said the U.S. is still talking with allies about possible plans to send planes into Ukraine.