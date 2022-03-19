Sunday shows preview: Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Ukraine conflict continues

This week’s Sunday show circuit is expected to continue to center around the Russia-Ukraine conflict as President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal” earlier in the week, marking a significant shift in how the U.S. is talking about Moscow’s ongoing invasion of the neighboring country.

The comment came on Wednesday, almost three weeks into the invasion.

“I think he is a war criminal,” Biden told reporters at the White House, with other administration officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, similarly saying Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is set to appear Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” commented last week that “any attack on civilians is a war crime.”

Ukrainian officials have also accused Russia of committing war crimes, saying the country has targeted civilians and civilian structures such as schools, bomb shelters, hospitals and residential buildings during its assault on Ukraine. Russia has denied the charge.

“Bullshit, sorry,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschk said on Wednesday when asked about Russia’s claim that it has not gone after civilians.

Klitschk will be on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Russia has stepped up its air attacks on Ukraine, with Russian troops launching more than 1,000 missiles since the end of February, although it has failed to capture any major Ukrainian cities.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who will be on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” has said the Russian army underestimated the difficulty of taking over Ukraine and has made multiple mistakes in its attack.

As the fighting continues into week four, NATO defense ministers met this past week to talk about the long term consequences this war could have on the world.

“This is devastating for the Ukrainian people, and it will also change our security environment,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg will join NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

As the conflict continues abroad, COVID-19 case numbers have fallen in the U.S. and a number of states have rescinded restrictions such as indoor mask mandates.

However, top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci said this week there could be a rise in COVID-19 case rates in the near future, although he noted it is unclear if it will be a major surge or more moderate.

Fauci is slated to appear on ABC’s “This Week” while U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will go on “Fox News Sunday.”

Below is the full list of guests scheduled to appear on this week’s Sunday talk shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.); Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

CBS’s “Face the Nation” — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin; Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States; Marie Yovanovitch, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Marek Magierowski, Poland’s ambassador to the United States; Kaja Kallas, prime minister of Estonia.

“Fox News Sunday” — U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy; Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv; Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); Gen. Tony Tata, Retired Us Army Brigadier General; Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); Peter Schweizer, Author “Red Handed”