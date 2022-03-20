trending:

Zelensky warns of third world war if negotiations with Russia fail

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/20/22 10:35 AM ET
krainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday warned of a third world war if negotiations with Russia fail.

Zelensky told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria that talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin are vital, saying Ukraine has been reeling since Moscow launched its invasion. 

“We were losing people on a daily basis, innocent people on the ground. … Russian forces have come to exterminate us, to kill us,” Zelensky told Zakaria. 

“Unfortunately, our dignity is not going to preserve the lives, so I think that we have to do any format, any chance, so in order to have … the possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean … a third world war,” Zelensky added. 

Zakaria also asked Zelensky if Ukraine is willing to make compromises to end the Russian invasion, including not joining NATO, as Putin has demanded. 

“You cannot reverse this situation anymore. You cannot demand from Ukraine to recognize some territories as intended for conflicts, and these compromises are simply wrong,” Zelensky added.

The United Nations said recently that 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

–Updated at 1:39 p.m.

