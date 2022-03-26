Sunday shows preview: US, allies up pressure on Russia; Jackson undergoes confirmation hearings

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine is expected to dominate this Sunday’s talk show circuit along with the high-profile confirmation hearing of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson that unfolded this week.

Fighting in Ukraine has now entered its second month, but neither side appears to have an upper hand. Russia has brutally shelled Ukraine’s cities, while this week Ukrainian forces launched counteroffensive attacks, including from the capital of Kyiv.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova, who will appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” and CNN’s “State of the Union,” last week called the invasion a “brutal attack” and said reparations for the assault on her people would be needed when the war ends.

‘We’ve lost people, many of our cities are destroyed and still are being destroyed. We’ve lost 60 universities completely, I mean, they’re erased,” she said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Ukrainian officials have welcomed the punishing sanctions imposed on Russia by nations across the world but have also asked for more assistance, including fighter jets and a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Some American politicians are growing to consider providing more air power to Ukraine.

Rep. Michael McCaul (Texas), a senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, last week said he wanted to provide the MiG-29 fighter jets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been asking for, arguing “symbolically, it would mean a lot to Zelensky.”

McCaul will appear on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday the security alliance was expanding its military presence in NATO countries near Ukraine, and providing equipment to Ukraine to protect against chemical, biological and nuclear attacks.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith is set to appear on CNN’s “State of the Union” and “Fox News Sunday.”

Jackson’s confirmation hearing in the U.S. Senate to potentially become the first Black female justice on the court also captured much of the news cycle this week.

The nominee was repeatedly grilled by GOP senators for what Republicans said was her lenient sentencing in child pornography cases.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) told The Hill this week he was unsure how he will vote on Jackson’s confirmation, but he had concerns about packing the court, or increasing the number of justices.

“I’m concerned, as you can imagine, about the court packing issue,” said the senator, who will appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Jackson has broad support on the left, however, including from moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who signaled he would vote for the nominee.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who will also appear on “Meet the Press,” defended Jackson during the confirmation hearings in an emotional speech. Booker said the GOP questioning of Jackson was “almost comical if it was not so dangerous.”

“You have sat with grit and grace and have shown us just an extraordinary demeanor,” Booker told her, adding later: “You have earned this spot, you are worthy. You are a great American.”

The full guest list is below:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Markarova; Booker; Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va. )and Jim Risch (R-Idaho); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas); U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith; José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen.

“Fox News Sunday” — Smith; Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.); Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)

Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” — Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.); Sen Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R)