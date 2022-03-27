José Andrés says World Central Kitchen has provided more than 4 million meals to Ukrainian refugees

World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder José Andrés said on Sunday that his non-profit organization has provided more than 4 million meals to refugees since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine more than a month ago.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Andrés said that WCK is distributing more than 290,000 meals daily at more than 1,000 locations in six countries.

“Inside Ukraine, we are in 21 cities. Obviously, Lviv has become our headquarters inside Ukraine,” he said. “But we are delivering food every day to places like Odessa, Kyiv and other places.”

Andrés also applauded the volunteer workers, referred to as “food fighters” for their effort to feed refugees.

“That’s the heroes that I see in Ukraine. And what you see is everybody doing whatever they can to provide comfort and relief to fellow Ukrainians, not only inside Ukraine. But in the first moment I arrived, I saw Poland. I was able to tell the president and the prime minister of Poland that the Polish people, within hours, they were in every border crossing waiting with baby food, formula, hot soup,” Andrés added.

“The temperatures were freezing. Women and children were walking across the border. And they were being welcomed at least with a message of, we care. We are going to take care of you. You are not going to be alone in this dark hour.”

Andrés said he told President Biden that the Ukrainian people “need all the help we can give them.”

“They are defending their country. They are fighting for democracy. They are fighting for freedom,” Andrés added. “And the least America and the rest of the free world we can do for them is to be next to them. That was my very simple and direct message.”

In his speech on Saturday, President Biden applauds Andrés for his efforts to feed refugees during the crisis.