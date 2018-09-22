The Memo: Could Kavanaugh furor spark another ‘year of the woman’?

Some Republicans insist that the Democratic response to Ford’s allegations will be seen as a partisan ploy, however.
“We have seen time and again that women Republican voters do not fall for this kind of gender baiting,” said GOP strategist Sue Zoldak. “Everyone has respect for what a woman goes through in a lifetime of interactions with men. But the question at hand is, does Judge Kavanaugh have the qualifications to defend our Constitution, interpret the law, and maintain checks and balances between the branches of government?”
Zoldak added: “Asking women to take sides by gender is a failing Democratic ploy that is consciously manipulative and a disservice to women.”
Ford wrote to the ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Dianne FeinsteinDianne Emiel FeinsteinGOP, Kavanaugh accuser struggle to reach deal GOP Senate candidate: Allegations against Kavanaugh 'absurd' Grassley panel scraps Kavanaugh hearing, warns committee will vote without deal MORE (D-Calif.), in late July, outlining her allegations.
Feinstein did not raise that letter until the past two weeks, when she referred it to the FBI as Kavanaugh’s confirmation process neared its conclusion.
In a Thursday evening interview with The Hill, Rudy Giuliani — Trump’s lawyer and the former mayor of New York City — said of the controversy: “No matter how it plays out, the Democrats have handled this horribly. How can you justify holding onto this and then it coming out at the last minute?”
The politics of the issue were sharpened on Friday, when the president abandoned the uncharacteristically muted tone he had used in previous days when discussing the allegations.
In one Friday tweet, Trump said that he had “no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.”
He followed that up with another tweet complaining that “the radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago?”
Those sentiments were received negatively even by some in his own party. Sen. Susan CollinsSusan Margaret CollinsGrassley panel scraps Kavanaugh hearing, warns committee will vote without deal Collins 'appalled' by Trump tweet about Kavanaugh accuser Poll: More voters oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination than support it MORE (R-Maine) said that she was “appalled” by Trump’s suggestion that a delay in reporting sexual assault could be taken to mean the allegation was untrue.
Collins is arguably the single most influential senator in deciding whether or not Kavanaugh is confirmed.
By Friday night, the tense relations between Ford and the Senate Judiciary Committee were on open display.
In a Friday evening email to the GOP majority on the panel, Ford’s attorney Debra Katz complained, “Your cavalier treatment of a sexual assault survivor who has been doing her best to cooperate with the Committee is completely inappropriate.”
Grassley acceded to Ford’s request for another day to decide on whether to testify, but not without complaint.
“With all the extensions we give Dr Ford to decide if she still wants to testify to the Senate I feel like I’m playing 2nd trombone in the judiciary orchestra and Schumer is the conductor,” he tweeted on Friday night, referring to Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump, GOP regain edge in Kavanaugh battle READ: President Trump’s exclusive interview with Hill.TV The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump slams Sessions in exclusive Hill.TV interview | Kavanaugh accuser wants FBI investigation MORE (D-N.Y.).
There was a further twist on Saturday morning when it emerged that a communications advisor for Grassley, Garrett Ventry, had resigned from his current role as allegations of sexual harassment in a previous job came to light.
The story was first reported by NBC News. In a brief interview with the Washington Post, published Saturday, Ventry said he denied the allegations but had stepped down so as “to not be a distraction.”
For now the eyes of the political world are on Ford.
Women who have gone through broadly comparable experiences say outsiders have little real grasp of what she faces.
“It is extraordinarily unpleasant because everything you have ever accomplished in your life professionally becomes secondary to the fact that you accused a prominent person of doing something inappropriate,” said Julie Roginsky, a Democratic strategist who reached a settlement with Fox News in late 2017 after accusing its former president, the late Roger Ailes, of sexual harassment.
Ailes had died earlier that year. He had denied all complaints against him.
Referring to Ford, Roginsky added: “From the perspective of a woman who was in a similar situation not so long ago, it is extraordinarily brave of her to come forward…She has everything to lose and nothing to gain.”
The Memo is a reported column by Niall Stanage, primarily focused on Donald Trump’s presidency.