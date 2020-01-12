The Memo: Four Democrats race for Iowa prize

The battle for the Democratic nomination is the most unpredictable in at least two decades, with just three weeks left before the Iowa caucuses.

There has been precious little winnowing of the field, at least since Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPresident Trump's strike of choice Impeachment trial weighs on 2020 Democrats Gabbard: Appearing on Fox News allows me to speak to Trump MORE (D-Calif.) dropped out in early December.

Four candidates have a plausible shot at winning the Iowa caucuses and the nomination itself: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (D-Mass.), and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden top candidate among black voters: Poll Kerry defends Biden on Iraq War vote: Bush administration 'broke their word' Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada MORE (D).

Further roiling the field are two billionaires, environmentalist Tom Steyer Tom Fahr SteyerSunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump's war power, next steps with Iran Yang calls out DNC on polling, says he should be in Tuesday debate Hill.TV's Krystal Ball on Steyer: 'We can do better than billionaires' MORE and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergHill.TV's Krystal Ball on Steyer: 'We can do better than billionaires' Bloomberg releases plan to shore up voting rights, election security Poll: Biden and Sanders neck and neck in Wisconsin MORE, whose extensive spending on television advertising has enabled them to make inroads.

Bloomberg has risen to around 6 percent support in the RealClearPolitics national polling average, while the political world was startled by two Fox News polls released Thursday that showed Steyer at 15 percent support in South Carolina and 12 percent in Nevada.

That’s not the only complicating factor.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiSunday shows preview: Lawmakers mull Trump's war power, next steps with Iran Democrats conflicted over how to limit Trump's war powers Trump assails 'Impeachment Hoax' in Saturday morning tweets MORE (D-Calif.) has signaled that she will send articles of impeachment to the Senate next week, a move that will require the upper chamber to start its trial of President Trump Donald John TrumpUS troops knew about attack on al-Asad airbase, were able to take shelter: report Democrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Trump tweets message of support to Iranian protesters: 'Your courage is inspiring' MORE almost immediately.

That means senators such as Sanders, Warren and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Yang calls out DNC on polling, says he should be in Tuesday debate Biden trounces other 2020 candidates in poll of black Democrats MORE (D-Minn.) will have to divide their time between Washington and Iowa even as the final sprint to the caucuses is underway.

The nomination battle this year has a fluidity that was absent in 2016, which was effectively a two-horse race between Sanders and eventual nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats expand ground game to woo Latinos in Nevada Biden trounces other 2020 candidates in poll of black Democrats Trump campaign steps up attacks on Sanders MORE; or in 2008, where only three candidates — then-Sen. Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaWe can't let 'white nativism' politics cloud 2020 election Obama should apologize for shameful cash payment to Iran Biden trounces other 2020 candidates in poll of black Democrats MORE (D-Ill.), former Sen. John Edwards (D-N.C.) and Clinton were in serious contention.

The race is also being roiled by the aftershocks from President Trump’s decision to order the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

The controversy that followed has placed foreign policy at the center of a campaign that had previously been fought on domestic issues and the overarching question of which Democrat is best placed to defeat Trump in November.

In particular, the Iran crisis placed a new spotlight on Biden, whose supporters highlight his experience in foreign affairs but whose detractors note his 2002 vote, while a senator, to give then-President George W. Bush authority to go to war in Iraq.

Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, has turned its fire increasingly on Sanders, casting him as weak on national security. Team Trump’s moves suggest they are becoming worried by the threat posed by the Vermont senator, however.

Sanders came out on top of the keenly awaited Des Moines Register poll in Iowa, which was released Friday evening. The poll — the gold standard in the Hawkeye State — gave Sanders 20 percent support, narrowly ahead of Warren on 17 percent, Buttigieg on 16 percent and Biden on 15 percent.

The poll gave new optimism for Warren’s supporters, after a period in which she had seemed to lose altitude. Conversely, it is a sign of alarm for Buttigieg, whose support in the state has dropped nine points since a November survey by the same pollster.

The scrutiny Buttigieg has faced after an earlier surge may be taking its toll. A poor result in Iowa could also spell real trouble for the former South Bend mayor, who has signally failed to attract black support and is expected to struggle once the primary process moves to more ethnically diverse states such as fourth-to-vote South Carolina.

The idiosyncrasies of the Iowa caucuses, where supporters must gather at specific venues and submit to a more complicated process than simply casting a ballot, could help candidates who have an especially committed base. That could benefit Sanders.

“I think Bernie Sanders has advantages because he has done it before and his supporters are nothing if not devoted,” said Democratic strategist Tara Dowdell, who is not affiliated with any candidate. Dowdell noted that Warren has a similarly “passionate” following and that her organization in Iowa is said to be particularly strong.

Biden’s camp has been downplaying his chances of winning in Iowa, stressing his strength nationwide, as well as with black voters who will be central to later primaries. Still, they haven’t given up on Iowa.

Dick Harpootlian, a member of the finance committee of Biden’s campaign and a state senator in South Carolina, told The Hill he would be traveling with friends to Iowa in the coming days to go door-to-door on behalf of the former vice president.

“If he were to win Iowa, that would dampen the enthusiasm for the rest of the field,” Harpootlian said.

But he also insisted that Biden is the strongest candidate to defeat Trump, win or lose in Iowa.

“It’s the only argument that anybody ought to be having right now: who can beat Donald Trump,” Harpootlian said. “Our worst person is better than him but they can’t win the swing states. I hear this idea that we have to ‘lead on issues’ or ‘show who we are.’ I’ll tell you who we are: We’re the folks who need to beat Donald Trump.”

The closeness of the race in Iowa makes the final televised debate before the caucuses particularly crucial. The debate will take place on Tuesday evening at Drake University in Des Moines.

The Iowa result can reset the race for the nomination at a moment’s notice, as when Obama won in 2008 and Clinton was relegated to third place behind Edwards, a shock from which her campaign never fully recovered.

That’s one reason why the candidates want to leave no stone unturned between now and the Feb. 3 caucuses.

“I still think Iowa and New Hampshire are going to set the table for the rest of the race,” said one Democratic strategist who request anonymity. “After that, do all four of these people still have a chance of winning the race? And if not, which one is ascendant?”

