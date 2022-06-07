trending:

Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges

by ASSOCIATED PRESS | KATE BRUMBACK - 06/07/22 8:33 PM ET
Todd Chrisley, Julie Chrisley
FILE – This April 2, 2017, photo shows Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife Julie Chrisley at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to start Monday, May 16, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Todd and Julie Chrisley, stars of the reality television show “Chrisley Knows Best,” have been found guilty in Atlanta on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019, and the trial began three weeks ago.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta said a jury found the pair guilty of all charges Tuesday. Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years.

An accountant who worked for them also was found guilty. Sentencing for all three is set for Oct. 6.

