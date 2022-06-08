trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Wire

Harrison Wagner, son of ‘General Hospital’ stars Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner, dies at 27

by Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire - 06/08/22 12:05 PM ET
Jack Wagner and his son are pictured at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 2006. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Harrison Wagner, the son of “General Hospital” stars Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner, died in Los Angeles on Monday, according to records from the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner.

Harrison Wagner, 27, was found dead in a parking lot, online records show. His cause of death was not disclosed.

Jack and Kristina Wagner, who divorced in 2006, are also parents to his older brother, Peter Wagner, 31. In recent months, Harrison Wagner had shared posts on Instagram with both parents, including one in which he’s pictured alongside his dad, with a caption reading, “Like father like son.”

His mother had also shared a photo alongside their two sons two weeks ago, lamenting the family’s move from a property they called “Wagner Ranch.”

Online records show Harrison Wagner’s cause of death is under investigation, though a spokesperson for the medical examiner-coroner’s officer told E! News that no foul play is suspected. Jack Wagner, in a previous Twitter post from 2016, had revealed that his younger son had “struggled w drugs & alcohol just as I did.”

Jack, Kristina or Peter Wagner have not yet commented publicly on Harrison Wagner’s passing. Harrison Wagner also had a half-sister, Kerry, from one of his father’s previous relationships.

Tags Kerry nmw

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Wire News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade
  2. Increasingly abandoned and ...
  3. Watch live: Protesters descend on ...
  4. Senate retirement bill benefits ...
  5. The Memo: First phase of Jan. 6 ...
  6. Fox News’s Bret ...
  7. READ: The Supreme Court ruling ...
  8. Here is where you can still get an ...
  9. CDC investigating 'large, ...
  10. Judge asks DOJ to explain whether ...
  11. Former Obama AG Eric Holder says ...
  12. States can’t regulate guns, but ...
  13. Documentary crew captured Pence ...
  14. Senate passes gun safety ...
  15. Confidence in Supreme Court is at ...
  16. Five takeaways about Trump’s ...
  17. Education Department agrees to cancel ...
  18. Supreme Court expands gun rights in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video