trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Wire

Israel coalition agrees to dissolve, hold new elections

by The Associated Press - 06/20/22 12:53 PM ET

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced Monday that his weakened coalition will be disbanded and the country will head to new elections.

Bennett has struggled to keep his unruly coalition of eight parties together since it took office one year ago, and defections have left the crumbling alliance without a majority in parliament for over two months.

Bennett and his main coalition partner, Yair Lapid, decided to present a vote to dissolve parliament in the coming days, Bennett’s office said. Lapid is then to serve as caretakever prime minister.

The election, expected in October or November, would be Israel’s fifth in three years.

The vote could set the stage for a return to power by longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is now the opposition leader.

Israel held four inconclusive elections between 2019 and 2021 that were largely referendums about Netanyahu’s ability to rule while on trial for corruption. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing.

Opinion polls have forecast that Netanyahu’s hardline Likud will once again emerge as the largest single party. But it remains unclear whether he would be able to muster the required support of a majority of lawmakers to form a new government.

Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Wire News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Watergate prosecutor: Georgia case ...
  2. Texas GOP approves measure declaring ...
  3. Greitens urges supporters to order ...
  4. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  5. Might Trump’s base eventually ...
  6. Trump says he hasn’t asked DeSantis ...
  7. Texas GOP adopts anti-LGBTQ platform, ...
  8. The big flaw in Biden’s plan to ...
  9. Fox News pays former female host $15 ...
  10. American Airlines ending service to ...
  11. The challenge of prosecuting Trump
  12. Kinzinger predicts 2024 elections ...
  13. Trump says he hasn’t endorsed ...
  14. Signs of tension rise between ...
  15. Biden, after talking with Larry ...
  16. Texas GOP rebukes Cornyn, rejects gun ...
  17. Trump’s path back to the Oval Office
  18. More Americans say Trump should face ...
Load more

Video

See all Video