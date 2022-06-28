Rep. Miller defeats Rep. Davis in Illinois GOP House primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller has defeated fellow incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis in a primary pitting two House colleagues against each other.

Miller, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, beat Davis in the 15th Congressional District, a sprawling, heavily red part of central Illinois that was redrawn after the state’s shrinking population cost it a congressional seat.

Miller, first elected in 2020, called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “historic victory for white life” during a weekend rally with Trump. Her spokesperson said she misspoke and meant to say a victory for the “right to life.”

Shortly after winning her seat, she quoted Adolf Hitler, saying during a rally that “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” She later apologized after Democrats in Illinois called for her resignation. She also voted against certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election and is a member of the far-right House Freedom Caucus.

Davis was a co-chair of Trump’s 2020 Illinois campaign but voted to certify the 2020 presidential election results. He was backed by nearly all of the district’s 35 county party chairs and has vowed to “reimplement” Trump policies, including walling off the U.S.-Mexico border.