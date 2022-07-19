trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Wire

Gluten-free cookie dough recalled over possible gluten traces

by Amber Trent and Nexstar Media Wire - 07/19/22 11:03 AM ET
(FDA)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A company is recalling some of its gluten-free cookie dough because it could have traces of gluten, according to a release.

Sweet Loren’s of New York is recalling “one lot code” of its Sugar Cookie Dough 12oz, according to the FDA.

The recalled cookie dough was “distributed in FL, LA, MA, NY, NJ, SC, NC, OR, UT, IL, TX, GA, CA, CO, WA, IN, PA, MD, DC, TN, AL, MI, OH, DC, KY, AR, AK” in grocery stores, the release stated.

The affected cookie dough has Lot Code AF22 115 and a Best by Date of Dec. 1, 2022.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said the issue was found through in-house product testing, and the “oat flour used was determined to have traces of gluten.”

Anyone who is allergic or severely sensitive to gluten could have a reaction if they eat any of this product, according to a statement.

Officials said that no illnesses have been reported, and no other lots of Sweet Loren’s Sugar Cookie Dough are impacted by the recall.

Anyone who bought the affected cookie dough should return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund, according to the FDA.

If you have any questions, you can contact the company at 855-496-0532 seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time or email QA@sweetlorens.com.

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Wire News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Secret Service set to turn over ...
  2. Paul blasts McConnell for ‘secret ...
  3. White House could declare climate ...
  4. Trump responds to Pulitzer rejection ...
  5. Last-chance hearing: Jan. 6 committee ...
  6. The 18 House Republicans who voted ...
  7. House Democrats tout bill to add four ...
  8. National Archives demands Secret ...
  9. Ohio Supreme Court tosses out ...
  10. Who is Sarah Matthews, the Trump ...
  11. Fauci: ‘I’m not going to retire’
  12. Growing support for political ...
  13. Supreme Court clears way for Indiana ...
  14. Democrats have no appetite to punish ...
  15. Daily coffee drinkers have better ...
  16. Two New Yorkers charged in investment ...
  17. Lack of trust is fueling the current ...
  18. Trump shouldn’t run again — here ...
Load more

Video

See all Video