Wire

Crew member for ‘Law & Order’ fatally shot while reserving parking spots near set in NYC

by Mira Wassef, Nicole Johnson and Nexstar Media Wire - 07/19/22 3:59 PM ET
A man was fatally shot in the face near the set of “Law & Order” in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement sources. (WPIX)

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A man was fatally shot in the face near the set of “Law & Order” in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to New York law enforcement sources.

Authorities found the 31-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the face inside a red car parked in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood around 5:15 a.m., according to police. Three shell casings were found inside the vehicle, sources said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man had worked for Broadway Stage Company and was reserving parking spots near the film set location of a new episode of a “Law & Order” series, an NYPD spokesperson told Nexstar’s WPIX.

A witness who was sleeping in his car across the street said he heard the gunshots on Tuesday morning, and awoke to see an unidentified man leaving the scene of the shooting.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.

“The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification,” a representative for the NYPD said.

