More baked goods recalled due to potential presence of hard plastic pieces

by Jacob Burbrink and Nexstar Media Wire - 07/25/22 3:00 PM ET
(FDA)

CHICAGO (WXIN) – More baked goods are being recalled after an investigation into a previous recall uncovered more impacted products.

The Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves baked goods from Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC. In June, the company recalled several of its baked goods due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

The company said an internal investigation made them aware of another product and additional best-by dates for four other products that are being recalled.

Anyone with the recalled products should throw them away, but keep the packaging. They can contact the company at 1-855-543-5335 to get more information about the recall and how to get a refund. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

The following products are subject to recall:

Product DescriptionRetail UPCBest By Dates
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6 oz8535220001842/4/2023*
3/4/2023
3/10/2023
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8535220001912/5/2023
2/6/2023
3/5/2023
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz8535220002143/6/2023
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8195970138013/3/2023
Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz8195970138182/6/2023
3/3/2023
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz8535220006273/3/2023
Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz8195970112583/3/2023
3/4/2023
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz8195970125692/3/2023*
2/4/2023
2/12/2023
2/13/2023
2/20/2023
3/12/2023
3/13/2023
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz81959701257612/31/2022
1/6/2023
1/7/2023
1/19/2023
1/20/2023
2/12/2023
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz8195970125832/3/2023*
2/10/2023
2/11/2023 
2/17/2023 
3/10/2023 
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz8195970132901/10/2023
Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz8195970133131/10/2023
Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz8195970145189/24/2022
1/20/2023
Trader Joe’s Soft Baked Snickerdoodle Cookies, 6 oz.0094 07572/3/2023*
*Newly added product and best by dates

The products were sold in retail stores and online in the United States.

