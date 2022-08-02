trending:

Dixon wins Michigan GOP governor primary, to face Whitmer

by Associated Press | Sarah Burnett - 08/02/22 9:56 PM ET
FILE – Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon, of Norton Shores, appears at a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich., July 6, 2022. The Republican primary for Michigan governor is shaping up as a battle of whose personal baggage is the least disqualifying. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8 via AP, File)

Businesswoman and conservative commentator Tudor Dixon has won the Republican primary for Michigan governor.

The win Tuesday sets up a tough general election race against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who has millions in her campaign fund. Dixon defeated four male candidates in a race between little-known Republicans.

Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, as well as the Michigan Chamber of Commerce and several anti-abortion organizations.

The mother of four made education a top issue of her campaign, saying she wants to keep drag queens and talk of sex and gender out of elementary schools. She opposes abortion, except to save the life of the mother..

