trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Wire

Jay Leno suffers serious burns in car fire, TMZ reports

by Christine Samra and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/14/22 2:48 PM ET
by Christine Samra and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/14/22 2:48 PM ET
Jay Leno poses for portrait at BritWeek’s Luxury Car Rally Co-Hosted By The Petersen Automotive Museum at Petersen Automotive Museum on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

(KTLA) — Jay Leno is reportedly at a burn center after being seriously burned in a car fire over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the former “Tonight Show” host was in his Los Angeles garage on Sunday when one of his cars burst into flames, seemingly inexplicably. Sources told the entertainment site that the left side of Leno’s face was burned but that the flames didn’t “penetrate his eye or his ear.”

News of Leno’s accident comes after multiple reports say he pulled out of a Las Vegas appearance at the last minute Sunday due to a “very serious medical emergency.” He was set to perform at the Financial Brand Forum 2022.

“His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling,” read the email sent to attendees of the conference. People obtained the email on Monday.

“All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight,” the email read.

The comedian is recovering at Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. The specifics of his condition are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.


Tags Jay Leno

More Wire News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Kari Lake’s path to victory is ...
  2. Here’s a game plan: Biden replaces ...
  3. Appeals court blocks Biden student ...
  4. Ginni Thomas joins conservatives ...
  5. Here’s where the Alaska House and ...
  6. Pence’s new book details Trump’s ...
  7. Hobbs lead over Lake narrows with 93 ...
  8. Republicans eye Manchin as top target ...
  9. Herschel Walker has a ...
  10. Kari Lake deems Arizona’s election ...
  11. Pence: Trump ‘decided to be part of ...
  12. 6 foreign nations spent $750K at ...
  13. Greene: Any McCarthy challenge would ...
  14. Trump pushes special master to deem ...
  15. Ranking the Democrats who could run ...
  16. Texas governor calls for ...
  17. Outgoing GOP governor: Voters in ...
  18. ADL CEO condemns Chappelle ...
Load more

Video

See all Video