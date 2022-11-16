trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Wire

Multiple recruits with LA County Sheriff’s Department seriously injured after being struck by car

by Cameron Kiszla and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/16/22 11:22 AM ET
by Cameron Kiszla and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/16/22 11:22 AM ET

SOUTH WHITTIER, Calif. (KTLA) – A group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruits was struck by a vehicle in Southern California on Wednesday morning. Officials say 23 people, including the driver, were injured, five of them critically.

The collision, which took place at about 6:25 a.m., sent dozens of police, fire and medical units to an intersection in South Whittier, near the LASD’s STAR Explore Training Academy.

The 22 LASD victims were initially identified as cadets, though the LASD later confirmed that they are recruits.

Five of the recruits were critically injured, four were moderately injured, and 13 others were minorly injured.

Patients were taken to several hospitals, including St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood and LAC+USC Medical Center.

Capt. Sheila Kelliher of the Los Angeles County Fire Department shared a statement Wednesday morning, wishing all of the injured recruits a speedy recovery.

“It is hard to see because these young people are getting ready to go put themselves in the line of danger in their career, and who knows that while you’re training to do that, you’ve put yourself in harm’s way,” said Capt. Kelliher. “So my heart goes out to all of them as they pursue this career.”

Aerial footage from Nexstar’s KTLA showed a gray SUV, possibly a Honda CRV, that appeared to have crashed into a pole, suffering major front-end damage. Victims were also seen being attended to by emergency personnel, with some on gurneys and others receiving care at the scene.

“The vehicle’s driver that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation,” the department said in a press release.

The driver was identified as a 22-year-old man heading the wrong way on the street, according to Kelliher. His injuries were minor.

A motive, and the events leading up the crash, are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags

More Wire News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP acrimony spills over at heated ...
  2. Election deniers seize on Lake loss ...
  3. Democrats fire back as Trump ...
  4. National Review on Trump in ...
  5. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump ...
  6. Justin Amash offers to serve as ...
  7. Trump 2024 bid won’t deter DOJ amid ...
  8. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if ...
  9. Senate on verge of history with ...
  10. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for ...
  11. Boebert holds edge as House race ...
  12. House Democrat eyes legislation to ...
  13. Mormon church announces support for ...
  14. Scott accuses NRSC predecessor of ...
  15. Trump jumps into 2024 race with GOP ...
  16. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — GOP ...
  17. McCarthy wins GOP vote for ...
  18. Mastriano concedes to Shapiro, calls ...
Load more

Video

See all Video