trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Wire

Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii

by LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press - 06/07/22 10:18 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii on Monday afternoon, and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

According to officials, the aircraft appeared to have problems with its landing gear and the pilot declared an in-flight emergency and landed. A netting barrier was used to slow and stop the plane, and the nose gear collapsed after contact with the net, officials said.

The pilot was not identified and was not seriously injured, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details prior to the completion of the investigation.

The U.S. routinely sells F-16s to Taiwan. Officials said the pilot took off from an Air Force base in the continental U.S., and was scheduled to stop in Hawaii en route to Taiwan.

The U.S. has programs to retrofit and upgrade older models of the F-16 for Taiwan, as well as plans to deliver new models of the aircraft. It wasn’t clear if the fighter jet was new or an older version.

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  2. Giuliani slams ‘out right lie’ by ...
  3. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  4. House passes expanded security for ...
  5. McConnell says he will likely vote ...
  6. McConnell says House’s Supreme ...
  7. ‘Forever chemicals’ linked to ...
  8. Up to 13 state troopers waited in ...
  9. Jan. 6 committee postpones Wednesday ...
  10. These are the 27 House Democrats who ...
  11. Rupert Murdoch’s team has heard the ...
  12. NY high court nixes Trump ...
  13. Tom Rice says Trump ‘not the future ...
  14. Capitol Police officer dismisses ...
  15. Pride month marred by rising ...
  16. Crypto firms Celsius, Binance halt ...
  17. Trump’s inner circle testifies his ...
  18. Particulate pollution is reducing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video