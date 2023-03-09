trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

YETI coolers recalled over injury risk

by Jacob Burbrink - 03/09/23 11:56 AM ET
by Jacob Burbrink - 03/09/23 11:56 AM ET
Photo//CPSC

(WXIN) – More than 1 million YETI coolers are being recalled over a risk involving the magnet-lined closures.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves the YETI Hopper M30 Soft Cooler 1.0 and 2.0, Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler and SideKick Dry Gear Case. The products have a main pocket closure lined with high-powered magnets enclosed in a heat-sealed plastic strip.

  • Recalled YETI Hopper M30 1.0 – Soft Cooler in Charcoal color (Photo//CPSC)
  • called YETI Hopper M20 Soft Backpack Cooler in Charcoal color (Photo//CPSC)
  • Recalled YETI Hopper M30 2.0 -Soft Cooler in Charcoal color (Photo//CPSC)
  • Recalled YETI SideKick Dry Gear Case in Charcoal color (Photo//CPSC)

The recalled coolers were sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods, ACE Hardware, Academy Sports + Outdoors, YETI and other stores nationwide and online between March 2018 and January 2023.

The recall was initiated because the magnet-lined closures can fail and result in detached magnets. This poses a risk of serious injury or death if ingested.

The CPSC said when two or more high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

So far, YETI received 1,399 reports of the magnet-lined closures degrading or failing, including reports of missing or detached magnets. No magnet ingestions or injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled products should stop using them and contact YETI to receive a full refund or replacement product.

Anyone with questions can contact YETI toll-free at 833-444-3151 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday or by email at productrecall@yeti.com.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  2. Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers
  3. Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it
  4. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  5. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  6. GOP senators in dark on details of McConnell’s condition 
  7. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  8. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  9. YETI coolers recalled over injury risk
  10. Getting crypto firms to do their work within the bounds of the law
  11. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  12. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  13. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  14. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  15. Norfolk Southern train derails in Alabama as CEO testifies in Congress
  16. Lachlan Murdoch dismisses ‘noise’ created by Fox News, Dominion lawsuit
  17. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  18. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
Load more

Video

See all Video