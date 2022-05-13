Report: Brittney Griner’s Russian detention extended another 30 days

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia has been extended another 30 days, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Russian authorities denied Griner’s request for house arrest after a court appearance, according to the same source.

Griner, a seven-time WNBA All-Star and Team USA player, remains in Moscow after being detained in March by the Russian Federal Customs Service at Sheremetyevo airport for possession of vape cartridges containing hashish oil.

Russian penalties for transportation of drugs can include prison sentences of up to a decade.

“USA Basketball is aware of and closely monitoring the legal situation facing Brittney Griner in Russia,” the organization wrote after Griner’s imprisonment was made public. “Brittney has always handled herself with the utmost professionalism during her long tenure with USA Basketball and her safety and wellbeing are our primary concerns.”

The State Department said in April that Griner’s detainment is a “top priority” along with the wrongful detainment of U.S. citizen Paul Whelan in Moscow.

Previously, in March, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised that his department would “provide every assistance” to Griner as she remains in Russia.

The latest extension of Griner’s sentence occurred in March, when her arrest was lengthened to May 19. The detainment will now last until June 18.