Former Japanese prime minister Abe collapses during speech, gunshots heard: report
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed Friday morning local time in the Japanese city of Nara after apparently being shot while giving a speech, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports.
The local fire department reported to NHK that Abe was showing no vital signs, according to NHK.
Japanese police have taken a man into custody, the outlet reported.
Abe was giving a speech to campaign for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate on the street near the city’s train station at the time of the apparent shooting, according to NHK.
A reporter for the outlet reported hearing what sounded like gunfire and also reported seeing the former Japanese leader bleeding.
This story is developing.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.