international

Former Japanese prime minister Abe collapses during speech, gunshots heard: report

by Maureen Breslin - 07/07/22 11:26 PM ET
Shinzo Abe
Japan’s outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the prime minister’s office for a cabinet meeting in Tokyo on Sept. 16, 2020. Japan’s NHK TV says on Friday, July 7, 2022, former Prime Minister Abe apparently was shot at and collapsed during a campaign speech. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed Friday morning local time in the Japanese city of Nara after apparently being shot while giving a speech, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports.

The local fire department reported to NHK that Abe was showing no vital signs, according to NHK.

Japanese police have taken a man into custody, the outlet reported.

Abe was giving a speech to campaign for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate on the street near the city’s train station at the time of the apparent shooting, according to NHK.

A reporter for the outlet reported hearing what sounded like gunfire and also reported seeing the former Japanese leader bleeding.

This story is developing.

