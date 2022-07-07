Former Japanese prime minister Abe collapses during speech, gunshots heard: report

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed Friday morning local time in the Japanese city of Nara after apparently being shot while giving a speech, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reports.

The local fire department reported to NHK that Abe was showing no vital signs, according to NHK.

Japanese police have taken a man into custody, the outlet reported.

Abe was giving a speech to campaign for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate on the street near the city’s train station at the time of the apparent shooting, according to NHK.

A reporter for the outlet reported hearing what sounded like gunfire and also reported seeing the former Japanese leader bleeding.

