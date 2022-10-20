British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns

British Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after her policies triggered economic turmoil and obliterated her authority.

“I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss announced in a statement outside 10 Downing St. “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Truss noted that a leadership election to decide the next prime minister will be held within the week.

“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our countries economic stability and national security. I will remain as prime minister until a successor has been chosen,” she said.

Truss, who was appointed by the late Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 6 just days before the monarch’s death, will become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.