trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
World Cup

Argentina-Mexico World Cup Spanish TV gets 8.9M US viewers

by The Associated Press - 11/28/22 6:39 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/28/22 6:39 AM ET
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico was the most-watched Spanish-language World Cup group stage broadcast in U.S. history, drawing 8.9 million viewers on Telemundo television and the streaming services of Telemundo and Peacock.

The game, which started at 2 p.m. EST Saturday, topped the previous group stage mark of 5.7 million set in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Serbia, a 2 p.m. EST kickoff on Nov. 24. The overall U.S. Spanish-language record is 9.2 million on television for the Netherlands’ 2-1 win over Mexico in a round of 16 game on June 29, 2014, a Sunday match that kicked off at noon EDT.

The Argentina-Mexico match set a record with 2.08 million viewers of the streams on Telemundo and Peacock, topping the 1.35 million for Mexico’s 0-0 draw against Poland on Tuesday, the networks said.

Telemundo and Peacock are part of NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast Corp.

Fox has U.S. English-language television rights.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Tags 2022 World Cup

More World Cup News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  2. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  3. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  4. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  5. Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster
  6. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  7. Trump takes sharp GOP criticism over meeting with white nationalist
  8. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  9. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  10. GOP senators slam Trump over dinner with white supremacist
  11. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  12. Same-sex marriage bill advances one step closer to Senate passage
  13. A Montana ‘mountain man’ goes to court to protect his property rights
  14. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  15. USMNT’s Tyler Adams asked by Iranian reporter about being Black, representing ...
  16. Don Lemon presses Trump-era official on Nick Fuentes dinner: ‘It sounds like ...
  17. CNN announces changes to White House team
  18. What to know about GOP election challenges in Arizona’s Maricopa County
Load more

Video

See all Video