US Postal Service Government Relations Representative

Represents the Postal Service to members of the U.S. Congress, maintaining continuous liaison on matters of mutual interests, educating members of Congress on Postal Service issues and policies, and assisting in the formulation and execution of legislative strategies and programs.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

  1. Represents the Postal Service to members of the U.S. Congress and their staff.
  2. Establishes and maintains regular and continuous liaison, educational and advocacy efforts with elected officials, including significant personal contact with members and staff on Capitol Hill.
  3. Responds to written and verbal inquiries and requests for information or coordinates responses by the appropriate Postal Service officials on more complex issues.
  4. Reviews and prepares written inquiries and provides guidance to support staff in preparation of responses; reviews responses regarding significant issues for appropriateness.
  5. Works closely with Headquarters and field managers on matters of concern to elected officials.
  6. Monitors and evaluates positions taken by elected officials on matters of postal interest, and provides feedback to postal management.
  7. Informs managers with respect to particular concerns and interests of Congressional representatives.
  8. Assists in the development of legislative programs and strategies.

SUPERVISION:

Manager, Government Liaison

REQUIREMENTS:

  1. Ability to conduct research at a sufficient level to acquire knowledge of the Postal Service management structure, function, and the Congressional legislative process.
  2. Ability to represent the Postal Service and its positions, in person, in writing, and by telephone, to members of Congress and their staffs on an ongoing basis.
  3. Ability to analyze highly complex and critical issues to determine core issues and information needed to respond.
  4. Ability to evaluate and report to management the positions taken by elected officials and government agencies on matters of interest to the organization.
  5. Ability to work as part of a coordinated effort to present a consistent and uniform message to elected officials.
  6. Ability to communicate orally and in writing sufficient to accurately convey complex facts and ideas, including the ability to provide guidance and direction on the preparation of responses to written inquiries

Salary Range $89,030 to $107,380

Apply online at www.usps,com/careers



