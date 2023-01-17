Expert Government Relations Representative, Federal Affairs

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, our 23,000 employees deliver safe, reliable, affordable, and clean energy to nearly 16 million people throughout our Northern and Central California service area, stretching from Eureka to Bakersfield and from the Pacific Ocean to the Sierra Nevada. More than anything else, we are driven by our responsibility for public and workforce safety—including the recognition that every single PG&E employee is a public safety leader.

At the same time, PG&E is at the forefront of changes in the utility industry to support the transition to a cleaner energy economy. We are ranked among the nation’s cleanest utilities and are active in shaping clean energy policies at the state and national levels. A key part of our mission is to address the challenges of climate change on behalf of the communities we are privileged to serve.

Evidence of our mission is visible in our Community Wildfire Safety Program, created in 2018 in response to a series of extreme weather events driven by climate change. This program, which includes precautionary measures in response to 2017 and 2018 wildfires that will help further reduce wildfire threats and strengthen our communities for the future, is continually being evaluated and adjusted to meet the changing needs of California.

Due to potential liabilities stemming from the 2017 and 2018 wildfires, both the corporation and the utility filed for Chapter 11 reorganization on January 29, 2019, and emerged in June 2020. More than ever, PG&E is in a process of rebuilding – the way that the company works, its infrastructure, and its internal structures. At the forefront of all this rebuilding is a focus on continuing to support those communities that have been affected by the wildfires.

As the Company pushes forward on its path to reinvention and innovation, a new board and a new leadership team will be at the helm. PG&E strongly believes that the future of the company will be driven by exceptional leaders who believe in the mission at hand.

Department Overview

PG&E maintains a Federal Affairs office in our nation’s capital, where the Federal Affairs team is tasked with addressing national legislative and regulatory policy that can have a significant impact on the company – and the 16 million Californians to whom we provide a variety of energy services.

The Federal Affairs team is tasked with making sure PG&E’s business operations, customer affordability and infrastructure resiliency are advanced in a way that protects our environment, continues to address climate change concerns, and meets California’s GHG goals. At the same time, we understand the importance of customer affordability and developing a skilled workforce that benefits and contributes to the communities we serve. The Federal team also is engaged with national industry associations and trade organizations so that those organizations are aware and understand the needs of the company and the State of California at the national level.

Position Summary

The Federal Affairs Government Relations Representative, reports to the Director, and is responsible for advocating PG&E’s position on energy and general business issues before Congress and the Administration. The Federal Affairs Government Relations Representative will assist in the coordination of internal legislative bill analysis and development of policy positions on those measures and keep the Director and Company management informed about actions being considered by Congress and Federal Agencies on policy and political issues. In coordination with other department personnel, the Federal Affairs Government Relations Representative will act to further PG&E’s image as a leader in the utility business with a focus on customer satisfaction.

The position is hybrid, working from your remote office and work location in Washington D.C. on average 1-3 times weekly or as business needs require. Additionally, there is 40% travel within the United State to include overnight and/or weekends as business needs require.

Job Responsibilities

Assist in federal policy issues as assigned to help facilitate the development of the company’s policy positions and identify opportunities to advance those positions legislatively and/or through the regulatory process.

Develop and maintain relationships with key external stakeholders including elected and appointed officials, Capitol Hill staff, the Administration, relevant business, and non-profit leaders to advance public policy priorities.

Function as a subject matter expert (SME) regarding PG&E’s federal government relations programs and initiatives.

Develop and manage relationships with internal partners and Lines of Business to provide support for public policy priority development.

Participate in trade association and coalitions to help advance company policy priorities.

Help evaluate and implement new affiliations with governmental, political, and community officials and organizations.

Manage the strategic planning and budget for PG&E’s federal political action committee.

Review and implement recommendations regarding PG&E’s federal government relations partnerships, programs, and services.

Provide recommendations regarding federal government relations issues that may affect PG&E’s performance, profitability, viability, and sustainability.

Provide support to federal affairs emergency response activities.

Serve as Corporate Affairs lead for an issue or lead cross functional team within Corporate Affairs.

Qualifications

Minimum:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

Six (6) years of experience working for an elected official, public or non-profit agency, as a political consultant, or other relevant experience

Desired:

Master’s degree desired

Bachelor’s (BA/BS) degree in Political Science, Public Administration, Public Relations, International Relations, or related field desired

Valid driver’s license with a clean driving record

Eight (8) years of experience desired working for an elected official, public or non-profit agency or as a political consultant

Seven (7) years of government advocacy experience desired for highly regulated industries such as utility, health care, banking, or political campaign experience.

Prior utility industry experience.

CPR training

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities:

Knowledge and understanding of election processes/initiatives, political action committee (PAC) programs, and legislative process

Knowledge and understanding of government, public affairs, political, legislative, community, campaigns, legislation, , initiatives, and utility sector issues

Experience preparing for and managing a hearing, including drafting testimony and Q/A

Ability to provide expertise within coalitions and organizations, facilitate competing and diverse interests, and advocate on behalf of PG&E for positive and sustainable outcomes

Ability to represent and advocate PG&E’s interests within federal government relations, lead internal cross-functional teams, and lobby to external elected officials, political/community leaders, and affiliations

Ability to lead and provide subject matter expertise within times of crisis and/or emergency response situations

Ability to develop and implement best practices with peers across the political realm globally and resolve PG&E’s governmental relations issues

Legislative advocacy, composition, and interpretation skills

Analytical, critical, and logical reasoning and thinking skills

Organizational and interpersonal skills

Oral and public speaking/presentation skills

Proficient computer skills (i.e.: Microsoft Office applications: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access, and Outlook) and experience with information systems

