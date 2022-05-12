Hispanic Democrats, women’s group team up in contested Oregon primary

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm and Elect Democratic Women on Thursday will announce investments to get out the vote in the contested Democratic primary for Oregon’s new congressional district, The Hill has learned.

Bold PAC, the Hispanic campaign group, and Elect Democratic Women, a PAC that props up female candidates, will each invest five figures in an effort to support state Rep. Andrea Salinas (D), who is competing against a political newcomer supported by the House leadership campaign arm.

The Democratic primary in Oregon’s 6th District garnered national attention as cryptocurrency-funded Protect Our Future PAC and House Majority PAC — the largest House Democratic campaign group closely tied to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — poured more than $10 million to support Carrick Flynn, a newcomer with little political experience.

Bold PAC countered with a million-dollar expenditure in favor of Salinas, a local lawmaker backed by labor unions, reproductive rights groups, members of Congress including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and state elected officials such as Gov. Kate Brown (D).

Flynn and Salinas are seen as the two most viable contenders in a primary that’s further complicated because nine Democrats are in the race.

The race is notable not just because it’s become one of the most expensive primaries in the country, but because it’s pitted Democratic leadership against groups that traditionally toe the party line.

While Bold PAC and Elect Democratic Women have specific mandates to elect Democratic Hispanics and women, respectively, House Majority PAC focuses on electing Democrats in general.

Bold PAC argues that electing Salinas is particularly important with the Roe v. Wade ruling in danger at the Supreme Court.

“With women’s reproductive rights under attack, it is more important than ever to elect Representatives who are committed to protecting our constitutional rights,” said Rep. Norma Torres (D-Calif.), a Bold PAC board member.

“Andrea Salinas has an impressive track record and will be a leader Oregonians can count on during this crisis,” added Torres.

The Bold PAC-Elect Democratic Women co-investment to drive out eligible voters comes as Oregonians are already voting, with Election Day for the primaries scheduled for Tuesday.