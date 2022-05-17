Hispanic police group endorses ATF nominee

The Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association (HAPOCA) endorsed Steve Dettelbach, President Biden’s nominee for the Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), in a letter to Congress on May 13.

The group sent a letter, first obtained and reported by Politico, to the Senate Judiciary Committee saying Dettelbach is “uniquely qualified to lead ATF as he is experienced and committed to the mission of the Bureau.”

“Mr. Dettelbach has significant professional experience as a US Attorney and personal dedication to making this country a better, and safer place for all. This indeed makes him an excellent candidate to serve as ATF’s eighth permanent director,” the group wrote to committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and ranking member Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).

“We urge you to confirm Steve Dettelbach to be the next Director of ATF as soon as possible.”

Biden nominated Dettelbach to the post in April after pulling his previous nominee, David Chipman, in September due to lack of support in the Senate.

Detttelbach formerly served as the federal attorney for the Northern District of Ohio and worked as a prosecutor in the Justice Department for more than two decades under both Democratic and Republican administrations.

HAPOCA pointed to several other endorsements Dettelbach has received, saying he “is a strong supporter of diversity and inclusion which is important to not only HAPCOA, but to the men and women of ATF.”

Dettelbach’s backers for the role also include more than 100 Republican, Democrat and Independent mayors.

Since 2013, the ATF director position has required approval from the Senate. Only one person has been confirmed to the post in that time.