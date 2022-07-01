GOP Spanish-language ad hits Senate Democrats on economy

The Republican National Committee (RNC) released a Spanish-language ad in four states Friday, targeting vulnerable Senate Democrats on the economy.

The ad focuses on the American dream, saying Democrats have “allowed the hope for a better life to become a relic of the past.”

It’s slated to run in Georgia, targeting Sen. Raphael Warnock (D); in Nevada, targeting Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D); in Arizona, targeting Sen. Mark Kelly (D); and in Pennsylvania, targeting Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for Senate.

“Under Biden and Democrat control, the American Dream is slipping away for many. From skyrocketing prices to surging crime to the disastrous border crisis, Democrats have failed the Hispanic community,” said RNC Communications Director Danielle Alvarez.

“While Democrats focus on winning the ‘Latinx’ vote, Republicans are on the ground talking about the issues that matter and winning the Latino vote. This November, Hispanics will choose Republican leadership that shares our values of economic opportunity, freedom, and security,” Alvarez added.

The economy and generational wealth are consistently among the top concerns for Hispanic voters in the United States.

Republicans have been actively targeting Hispanic voters, who have historically leaned Democratic.

In states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, Hispanic voters are a minority but often a large enough bloc to swing statewide elections.

In Nevada and Arizona, Hispanics represent a much larger share of the electorate.

All four states are likely to have close races in November, and Republicans need only to attract a share of minority voters to shore up their already-energized base.

The ad, slated to run over the Fourth of July weekend, is part of a GOP strategy to connect with minority voters.

Most recently, the party opened a Hispanic community center in Atlanta, one of more than 30 Republican minority community centers opened in 2022.