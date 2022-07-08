trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Latino

Mexico’s president says don’t vote for Abbott over ‘immoral’ immigration policy

by Elizabeth Crisp - 07/08/22 2:04 PM ET
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Mexico’s president is urging Mexicans in the United States not to vote for “anti-immigrant” candidates, after slamming Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for issuing an order this week allowing state troopers and National Guard members to arrest and return migrants attempting to cross the border.

“If there’s a candidate from a party that mistreats immigrants and Mexicans, we’re going to ask our countrymen there that they don’t vote for that candidate or party,” Andrés Manuel López Obrador told reporters Friday.

“Even though we are respectful of the sovereignty of other countries, we see that there are anti-immigrant campaigns for electoral purposes. I consider it immoral.”

The remarks came just a day after Abbott issued an executive order that directs the Texas National Guard and state police to “apprehend” migrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border and return them to Mexico. Migrant advocates say the order violates Supreme Court rulings holding that only the federal government may carry out immigration enforcement.

“While President Biden refuses to do his job and enforce the immigration laws enacted by Congress, the State of Texas is once again stepping up and taking unprecedented action to protect Americans and secure our southern border,” Abbott said in a statement announcing the order.

Abbott is running for reelection against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, a former House member who has also made unsuccessful runs for Senate and the White House. Recent polls have shown Abbott in the lead months ahead of the November election.

Abbott’s campaign didn’t respond to The Hill’s request for comment on López Obrador’s comments.

The White House also has condemned Abbott’s immigration order.

“Immigration enforcement is a federal authority and states should not be meddling in it,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Friday. “That is especially for Texas Gov. Abbott, who has a track record of causing chaos and confusion at the border.”

Tags almo Andrés Manuel López Obrador Andrés Manuel López Obrador Beto O'Rourke Biden border wall Greg Abbott Greg Abbott immigration Immigration immigration policy Mexico Texas Texas

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Latino News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Gavin Newsom punches GOP to ...
  2. Biden to announce executive action to ...
  3. Morton’s condemns abortion rights ...
  4. Biden unveils executive order to ...
  5. Secret Service denial of Hutchinson ...
  6. Trump, son removed from social media ...
  7. Five questions Trump’s ex-lawyer ...
  8. Graham’s relationship with Trump ...
  9. Wisconsin Supreme Court disallows ...
  10. Why Shinzo Abe was such a towering ...
  11. The evidence is clear: States ...
  12. Atlanta newspaper subpoenaed in probe ...
  13. Wildfire nears famed giant sequoia ...
  14. Upton on Trump officials speaking out ...
  15. Here are the 10 states losing the ...
  16. Petition calling for Clarence Thomas ...
  17. IRS in political storm over Trump-era ...
  18. The wrong NATO signals to Russia ...
Load more

Video

See all Video