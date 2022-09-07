Immigrant legal aid group launches endorsement campaign

A top legal immigrant aid group on Wednesday announced its first-ever midterm endorsement program backing “candidates who support pro-immigrant policies at the federal level.”

The National Immigration Law Center (NILC) is launching the seven-figure program through its political arm, the NILC Immigrant Justice Fund, with endorsements of Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

Neither Padilla nor Jayapal are facing difficult reelection prospects, but they are both longtime proponents of immigration reform and members of the immigrant community – both of Padilla’s parents immigrated from Mexico, and Jayapal herself immigrated from India.

“We are proud to endorse Senator Alex Padilla and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal – two steadfast champions for immigrant communities who have exercised bold leadership in the fight for pro-immigrant policies in Congress,” said Bri Gillis, political director of the NILC Immigrant Justice Fund.

“Through our endorsements in the 2022 cycle, we look forward to working with candidates who are committed to building a fair, 21st-century immigration system and who recognize that immigrants are a strength to our nation,” she added.

Although NILC’s political arm spent millions of dollars supporting President Biden in the 2020 race, the midterm endorsement program represents a political turn for a group known mainly for its legal advocacy and social aid programs for immigrants.

Both Jayapal and Padilla welcomed the NILC endorsement, saying they would continue to push for immigration reform in Congress.

“As the proud son of Mexican immigrants, I know the contributions immigrants make to our nation, and why we must fight for a vision of America that welcomes immigrants with dignity and humanity. It’s past time for Congress to fix our broken immigration system and fully recognize the essential contribution of immigrants to our country,” Padilla said in a statement.

“I immigrated to this country when I was just 16 years old, sent by my parents so I’d have opportunities to thrive and a life that would not have … been possible otherwise – the same dreams that have drawn countless immigrants to this country and led to our nation’s growth and success,” said Jayapal.

“That is why, as an activist and in Congress, I have never stopped fighting for just and humane immigration policy reform that welcomes and integrates immigrants into our communities. This is about who we are as a country and I will continue to use every opportunity to lead our efforts in Congress,” she added.

Gillis told The Hill the endorsement program will expand ahead of November’s midterms, including to more competitive races with immigrant-friendly candidates.

“It’s important to look at some of the races that are going to be in contention this election cycle – Nevada, Arizona, those are two really big ones that will determine control of the Senate and even just the power of the immigrant vote in those races could be determining the outcome,” said Gillis.

NILC’s turn toward politics is in part based on polling the group released in February that shows U.S. voters increasingly want to see immigration reform, particularly actions like making it easier for undocumented people to legalize their status, register to pay taxes or defend their rights in court.

“We actually see that quote-unquote ‘moderate’ or persuadable swing voters care a lot about where candidates stand on immigration and we know that the Republican Party is out of touch with that segment of the electorate,” said Gillis.