Public health experts knock Biden on Title 42

Seventy public health experts sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday knocking his administration’s use and expansion of Title 42, a Trump-era policy that quickly expels foreign nationals at the border under pandemic conditions.

The signatories echoed many immigration advocates in arguing that the administration is leveraging the policy, which is intended to thwart public health threats, for political purposes amid record levels of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“In manipulating and misusing public health to advance immigration control objectives, the Biden administration is inflicting a grave injustice — not just on individuals and families who are being denied their right to seek asylum, but also on the broader and long-term interests of public health,” the public health experts wrote.

The signatories include experts at leading public health schools and hospitals, including Josh Sharfstein, the Food and Drug Administration’s principal deputy commissioner in the Obama administration.

Former President Trump first implemented the policy at the onset of the pandemic, allowing U.S. border officials to expel unauthorized migrants and asylum-seekers as cases rapidly rose.

The Biden-era Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in April of this year announced it would end Title 42 use as pandemic lockdowns subsided, but a group of GOP-led states won an initial court victory the next month that prevents the Biden administration from ending the policy.

The Justice Department has appealed that ruling, but meanwhile, the Biden administration expanded the policy to include Venezuelan migrants last month as it created a separate program to take in up to 24,000 Venezuelans.

Venezuelans have become one of the largest populations seeking refuge in the U.S. following years of instability in the country, and the expansion came as Republicans repeatedly attacked the administration for what they view as a lack of border security in the lead-up to the midterm elections.

“There is no scientific evidence to suggest arriving Venezuelan nationals pose a unique threat to public health greater than any other individuals or groups,” the public health experts wrote. “Indeed, while relying on an explicit public health authority, the Department of Homeland Security press release announcing the expansion made no reference to COVID-19 or public health in explaining why Venezuelans should be subject to Title 42.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Many immigration advocates say the policy puts asylum-seekers at risk, and the letter references reports of torture and violent attacks on those migrants who were expelled to Mexico under Title 42.

“With every day that goes by, the application of Title 42 exacts a terrible toll on the lives and wellbeing of asylum seekers turned away at the U.S. border and expelled to places of significant danger and insecurity,” the letter states.