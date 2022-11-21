trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Latino

Coast Guard battling rough seas to rescue stranded migrants off Florida Keys

by Rafael Bernal - 11/21/22 2:55 PM ET
by Rafael Bernal - 11/21/22 2:55 PM ET
Getty Images

The Coast Guard has rescued 22 migrants off a flailing vessel in rough waters off the Florida Keys, but a substantial number of people remain on board.

The vessel was reported to authorities by a good Samaritan early Monday, and both Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection air and naval assets responded.

While 22 people have been rescued, many more remain aboard, including children.

The Coast Guard has not yet determined how many people remain on the boat.

Rough winter seas are preventing a full rescue mission, despite the assets deployed from Miami and Islamorada, Fla.

According to the Coast Guard’s 7th District, the jam-packed sailboat is battling waves as high as 10 feet, as well as 25 mph winds.

In a separate mission, the Coast Guard is searching for three to five Cuban migrants reported missing in the waters near Key West.

Seaborne migration from Haiti and Cuba has risen as the two Caribbean nations face difficult economic circumstances and, in the case of Haiti, political chaos.

Expulsions of Caribbean migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border and dangerous conditions in Mexico and throughout Central America have also contributed to would-be migrants attempting the treacherous sea voyage.

Tags

More Latino News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  2. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  3. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  4. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  5. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats slam Boebert for tweet offering ‘prayers’ after ...
  6. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  7. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  8. Inside Kevin McCarthy's math problem to becoming Speaker
  9. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  10. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  11. Democrats interrupt history to make their own
  12. Likely next House Oversight chair says Mar-a-Lago documents investigation ...
  13. These prominent Republicans are speaking out against Trump’s 2024 run
  14. McCarthy vows to remove three Dems from committee posts
  15. Five takeaways on Mike Pence’s political future
  16. Twitter reinstates Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account
  17. What we know about the Colorado Springs nightclub shooting suspect
  18. Georgia appeals decision allowing early voting this Saturday in Senate runoff
Load more

Video

See all Video