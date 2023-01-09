Hispanic Caucus announces new executive director

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) on Monday announced its new executive director, Jacky Usyk, a Capitol Hill veteran who most recently served as a senior advisor to Washington Democratic Sen. Patty Murray.

The announcement comes as the CHC restructures under the leadership of Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.), who took over as the group’s chair after Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.).

“With deep knowledge of parliamentary procedure and issues impacting Hispanic communities, along with her extensive relationships with Democratic members, Jacky Usyk will be an asset to the CHC and our agenda for the 118th Congress,” said Barragán.

Usyk will also take over as the CHC re-tools from being a significant cog in a Democratic House majority to a new role under divided government.

A majority of the group’s 42 members are in the House of Representatives, but the CHC has a significant footprint in the Senate, with four voting members in that chamber.

Under Murray, now the Senate president pro tempore, Usyk helped coordinate Democrats on the Senate floor as they passed a burst of legislation, including the American Rescue Plan and the Inflation Reduction Act.

“As our Congressional Hispanic Caucus heads into the 118th Congress with a historic 42 members, I can’t think of anyone [to] better lead us alongside Chair Barragán than Jacky Usyk,” said Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.), who employed Usyk in his office for nearly six years.

“She joins the CHC with a long track record of unique leadership experience in both the House and Senate. She’s multicultural and multilingual, and brings the passion needed to help our Caucus continue delivering for Latino families across our country,” Cárdenas added.

The CHC executive director position is a key role to coordinate the sometimes-unruly group that’s consistently risen in power and numbers over the last decade.

The CHC will have nine new members this year, a historic growth spurt, after a successful 2022 election cycle during which Hispanic Democrats sometimes butted heads with party leadership.

Though CHC chairs are ultimately the public face of the group, the CHC’s staff has historically been charged with wrangling the group’s members while keeping track of their different political sensitivities.

“I look forward to working with Jacky to further the goals of the caucus and take the CHC on the road. With a Democratic Administration and Senate, I believe we have a tremendous opportunity to continue to get things done for our communities,” Barragán said.