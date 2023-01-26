trending:

Latino

House Hispanic Republicans name leadership team

by Rafael Bernal - 01/26/23 4:23 PM ET
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.)
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) addresses reporters after a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

House Hispanic Republicans announced their new leadership team on Thursday, as the Congressional Hispanic Conference boasts its largest membership ever this Congress.

The group chose GOP Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.) and Tony Gonzales (Texas) as its co-chairmen for the 118th Congress.

Diaz-Balart, one of the co-founders of the group, will repeat as chairman. Gonzales served as the group’s vice chairman last term.

“As the nation’s largest minority, Hispanics deserve a strong vote and voice in Congress. Hispanics play a vital role in our democracy and must be actively engaged in critical issues facing our nation,” said Gonzales.

While the GOP Hispanic Conference is not as large as its Democratic counterpart, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC), its primary membership has grown considerably over the past few election cycles, welcoming eight new members this year.

“I’m excited to join the Congressional Hispanic Conference. The mission to expand opportunity and secure the American Dream is one I can fully get behind. I look forward to working with my colleagues to advance those values in Congress,” said Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.), one of the group’s new members.

Along with Ciscomani, first-term GOP Reps. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (Ore.), Monica De La Cruz (Texas), Anthony D’Esposito (N.Y.), John Duarte (Calif.), Anna Paulina Luna (Fla.) and George Santos (N.Y.) joined the group.

Del. James Moylan (R-Guam) will become the Hispanic Conference’s second nonvoting member, joining Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón (R).

The first-term lawmakers added on to 10 incumbents who repeated membership in the conference.

The GOP group’s membership is geographically diverse, with members from the South, West and Northeast, and reflects an increasingly active conservative segment of the Hispanic electorate.

“The rise in representation of minorities, including Hispanics, among Republicans in Congress proves that Americans are fed up with irresponsible Democrat policies that have led to skyrocketing inflation, record gas prices, and an unprecedented border crisis. As a conference, I look forward to working together to advance the priorities and values of our constituents and working on real solutions for the American people,” Diaz-Balart said. 

