Two migrants found dead in Texas train car, at least 10 hospitalized

Two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after being found inside a train car in Texas, police said.

A release from the Uvalde Police Department states that police received an anonymous 911 call from a third party that multiple undocumented immigrants were “suffocating” inside a train car. Authorities informed U.S. Border Patrol, which was able to catch up with and stop the train two to three miles east of Knippa, not far from Uvalde.

The release states about 15 migrants needed immediate medical attention. Five were flown to San Antonio area hospitals, while another five were transported to local hospitals. Officials do not know the status of their conditions.

Two of the migrants were declared dead.

The release states Union Pacific is leading an investigation into what happened.

Authorities shut down part of Highway 90 in the area as medical helicopters landed on the road, but it was reopened in the evening.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told ABC News that the train car held 17 migrants in total. He said three of the migrants are alright, while two died and the rest were taken either to San Antonio or nearby hospitals.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas thanked Border Patrol agents who responded to the scene and Homeland Security Investigations agents who are supporting the investigating.

He said the Department of Homeland Security will work with the Uvalde sheriff’s office to hold those responsible accountable, saying that smugglers are “callous” and only care about profit.

“We are heartbroken to learn of yet another tragic incident of migrants taking the dangerous journey,” he said.

More than 850 migrants died while crossing the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2022, both a record total and likely an undercount because of limits on data collection, CBS reported.