trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Latino

Hispanic Democrats rail against DeSantis immigration crackdown

by Rafael Bernal - 04/12/23 11:03 AM ET
by Rafael Bernal - 04/12/23 11:03 AM ET

Leaders of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) are condemning immigration proposals in Florida that would implement a series of hardline measures against undocumented immigrants.

CHC Chair Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) and Vice Chair Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.) on Tuesday said the proposals are part of the “Florida Republicans’ anti-immigrant agenda,” and pinned the policies on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“The recent policies implemented by the Republican-led Florida Legislature demonstrate Governor DeSantis’ preference for fearmongering, promoting racial profiling, and damaging Florida’s economy, rather than supporting the state’s Hispanic population in their time of need,” wrote Barragán and Soto in a joint statement.

The bill proposed in Florida has the hallmarks of several statewide immigration laws adopted by GOP-led state legislatures throughout the country over the past three decades.

Among other things, the Florida bill would ban funding for granting identification documents to undocumented immigrants, and it would also make invalid in Florida drivers licenses issued to undocumented immigrants in other states.

The legislature’s bill follows proposals made by DeSantis in February to crack down on undocumented immigrants.

Bryan Griffin, a spokesman for DeSantis, said those proposals intend to “counteract the effect of the increasing threats to Florida posed by illegal immigration as a result of the Biden administration’s failure to secure our nation’s borders.”

“We appreciate the legislature joining this conversation as began by the governor … and look forward to legislation on the matter reaching the governor’s office in final form for consideration,” Griffin told The Hill in an email.

The proposals have been lambasted as draconian by a slew of institutions, including faith-based groups incensed by a provision that would ban transporting undocumented immigrants, potentially criminalizing some pastoral services.

“Faith leaders, civil rights groups, chambers of commerce, and others have come out against these draconian measures because they will slow economic growth, reduce our workforce, hurt small businesses, drive up inflation, and deeply damage our international tourism,” said Barragán and Soto.

Tags Congressional Hispanic Caucus Darren Soto Darren Soto Nanette Barragán Nanette Diaz Barragán Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Latino News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  3. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  4. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  5. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  6. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  7. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  8. NPR says it’s leaving Twitter
  9. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  10. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  11. Graham says he had ‘very productive’ meeting with Saudi crown prince
  12. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  13. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  14. News organizations sue to retrieve Jan. 6 footage released to Tucker Carlson
  15. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  16. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  17. Trump asks to postpone defamation and sexual battery trial after indictment
  18. Fox News to host first debate of 2024 Republican presidential primary
Load more

Video

See all Video