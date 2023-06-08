trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Latino

Cuba denies Journal story about Chinese spy base

by Rafael Bernal - 06/08/23 4:42 PM ET
by Rafael Bernal - 06/08/23 4:42 PM ET
A classic American convertible car passes beside the United States Embassy as Cuban flags fly at the Anti-Imperialist Tribune, a massive stage on the Malecon seaside promenade in Havana, Cuba, July 26, 2015.
AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File
A classic American convertible car passes beside the United States Embassy as Cuban flags fly at the Anti-Imperialist Tribune, a massive stage on the Malecon seaside promenade in Havana, Cuba, July 26, 2015.

A top Cuban official Thursday issued a flat denial of a Wall Street Journal story that alleged Cuba and China had reached an agreement to install an eavesdropping facility on the island.

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío issued a strongly worded statement, calling the newspaper’s information “totally mendacious and unfounded.”

“They are all fallacies promoted with the perfidious intention to justify the unprecedented  intensification of the blockade, the destabilization and aggression toward Cuba and to deceive public opinion in the United States and the world,” Fernández de Cossío said.

According to the Journal, U.S. officials with access to “highly classified intelligence” said China would pay Cuba “several billion dollars” to install a base roughly 100 miles south of Florida.

The base would be used to intercept electronic communications throughout the southeastern United States and to monitor ship traffic, according to the report.

The Pentagon also denied the claims in the report, with Defense Department press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder calling it “inaccurate” several times.

“Certainly we know that China and Cuba maintain a relationship of sorts, but when it comes to the specific activities outlines in the press reporting, based on the information we have, that is not accurate,” Ryder said. “We are not aware of China and Cuba developing any type of spy station.”

Fernández de Cossío in his statement blamed U.S. officials for fabricating the story, taking aim at other issues that have spiked tensions across the Straits of Florida.

“Lies of this type have been fabricated frequently by United States officials, who are apparently familiar with intelligence, like those referring to supposed sonic attacks against United States diplomatic personnel, the falsehood about the nonexistent Cuban military presence in Venezuela and the lie about the imaginary existence of biological weapons labs,” Fernández de Cossío said.

Fernández de Cossío added that notwithstanding “the sovereign rights that Cuba has in matters of defense,” the country is party to a 2014 Community of Latin American and Caribbean States declaration of the region as a “zone of peace.”

“In virtue of that, we reject any foreign military presence in Latin America annd the Caribbean, including the numerous bases y military personnel from the United States, especially the military base that illegally occupies a portion of national territory in the province of Guantánamo,” he said.

Updated at 5:19 p.m. Brad Dress contributed.

Tags Pat Ryder

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Latino News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  2. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  3. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  4. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  5. George Conway calls Trump indictment in documents case ‘absolutely historic’
  6. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  7. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  8. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  9. Here’s what we know about the 7 counts Trump is facing in classified ...
  10. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  11. Trump admits on tape he didn’t declassify ‘secret information’: CNN
  12. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  13. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  14. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  15. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  16. What 2024 GOP candidates are saying about Trump’s indictment
  17. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  18. Texas developer linked to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI
Load more

Video

See all Video