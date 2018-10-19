Arizona Dems hope higher Latino turnout will help turn the state blue

Long-term investments in voter registration and get-out-the-vote drives for Latinos paid off for Democrats in 2016, when two of Arizona's neighboring states provided a silver lining in an otherwise disastrous election cycle.

But Republicans in Arizona feel they have the advantage by highlighting economic growth under President Trump in a state that hasn't backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1996.

"The same scenario is set up in 2018 -- you’re going to have high Latino turnout with high intensity," he said. "The question is: What’s going to happen to the rest of the coalition?"

Clinton's relatively good performance in Arizona spurred more investment in voter registration efforts. Mi Familia Vota, a national grassroots organization that registers Hispanic voters, has completed more than 80,000 registrations this year, and Arizona is one of their prime targets. The state's population is about 30 percent Hispanic, but only 23.4 percent of eligible voters are Hispanic, according to a new report by the Pew Research Center That means 1.1 million Hispanics are now eligible to vote in Arizona , a significant uptick from the 992,000 in the 2016 election. Trump's rhetoric and behavior on immigration has also helped mobilize Latinos, according to Democrats.

The president has adopted a hardline immigration position that's included a push to build a wall in the southern border and a "zero tolerance" policy that resulted in the separation of thousands of migrant children from their parents.

Arizona also has its own history of anti-immigrant sentiment and backlash against Hispanics.

In 2010, the state passed an immigration enforcement law that cracked down on illegal immigration and made it a crime to not carry legal identification. Arizona is also where now-former Sheriff Joe Arpaio implemented his aggressive immigration enforcement tactics that were widely criticized and eventually got him convicted for contempt of court. Those incidents helped galvanize Democratic support among Arizona's Latinos, much in the same way that California's Hispanics abandoned the GOP after former Republican Gov. Pete Wilson's 1994 reelection campaign featured heated rhetoric on immigration.

But Republicans say Democrats are using scare tactics about the president's record to motivate Latinos, instead of promoting their local candidates.

"Democrats feel that they have this pathway to turn Arizona at the very least purple, if not blue. They probably look at us as the next Colorado," said state Rep. TJ Shope (R), a Mexican-American who's Speaker Pro Tempore of the Arizona House. "They view Latinos as something that can be used to get there."

"If you look at California, obviously there was a Pete Wilson effect," he added. "It's incumbent on Republicans here in Arizona to highlight people like Rep. [Tony] Rivero." Rivero is a GOP member of the Arizona House of Representatives who has advocated for fiscal responsibility.

Republicans also believe they can win over Latino voters by promoting Trump's economic record rather than his remarks on immigration, race relations and women's issues.

Shope said manufacturing investments in his district have created 5,000 new jobs in the past two years, and he credited Gov. Doug Ducey (R) and Trump's economic policies for that growth.

"Those jobs are available for everybody, and if you enjoy getting a paycheck, frankly, you ought to continue pursuing the same policies," said Shope.

Still, whether that economic argument can work in Arizona remains in doubt.

Whereas Nevada and Colorado were longtime Democratic targets, Arizona was mostly overlooked until shortly before the 2016 campaign. It's not anymore.

And while some Latinos have responded to the GOP's economic message, Republican approval numbers among the Hispanic community are stuck in the low twenties.

"We’ve been dealing with the President Trumps of Arizona for years," said Gallego. "The numbers have dropped as low as they can get because we’ve been down this road for decades now."

"The public opinion of Republicans among Latinos in Arizona is basically mud now," he added.