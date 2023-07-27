DOJ urges judge to order Texas to remove Rio Grande barriers

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday urged a judge to order Texas to remove the floating barriers in the Rio Grande within 10 days and to prohibit the state from building any additional buoys.

The DOJ request for a preliminary injunction comes days after it filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) for constructing the floating marine barriers, arguing it violates federal law and causes significant harm to human life and to diplomatic relations.

“Governor Abbott’s suggestion that Texas can violate the [Rivers and Harbors Act] in service of its own policy priorities inverts the Supremacy Clause and controverts Supreme Court precedent recognizing the federal government’s plenary power over immigration and foreign affairs,” Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Jaime Esparza wrote in the filing.

The DOJ made the case that the federal government has clear authority over the matter and argued there was a “substantial likelihood of prevailing on the merits.” It argued the buoys make it difficult for government officials to carry out official duties.

The DOJ also argued Texas was causing “irreparable harm” to its relationship with Mexico, which, according to the agency, has lodged numerous protests with the United States about the buoys since late June, “including at the highest diplomatic levels,” and “has asserted that the Floating Barrier violates various international treaties.”

The DOJ cited a recent meeting that Mexican officials canceled, citing their concerns with Texas’s actions in the Rio Grande. In 2020, the United States and Mexico committed to reaching an agreement by the end of 2023 on a mechanism to improve water delivery from Mexico to the United States. The agency said Mexico canceled the meeting and “stated that it may need to rethink and limit its cooperation with the United States going forward.”

“Mexico has raised humanitarian concerns regarding the prospect that the Floating Barrier could cause injury or death to persons swimming in the Rio Grande, which (in addition to loss of life) could prompt a significant international incident,” it added.

The buoys are part of Operation Lone Star, Abbott’s multibillion-dollar effort to deter immigration, which has come under increased scrutiny over what some describe as inhumane practices that are also proving to be ineffective, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report.

The buoys cover 1,000 feet in the Rio Grande, with anchors in the riverbed. Texas officials have said it is intended as a deterrent to illegal migration. Installation of the barriers began earlier this month and represents the latest escalation in the tension between GOP-led states and the Biden administration.

The pushback from Democrats has been resounding, and the federal government, facing pressure to take action against Texas, filed a suit against Texas and Abbott on Monday, after Abbott failed to meet the federal government’s deadline to remove the barriers.

“Texas will see you in court, Mr. President,” Abbott wrote in a letter, defying the government’s request to remove the barriers. Abbott also claimed he had a constitutional right to take the actions it has.

“The cost to Texas of removing its unauthorized barrier pales in comparison to the harms that the United States is suffering and will continue to suffer if the Court does not issue the requested preliminary injunction,” the DOJ wrote. “So long as the Floating Barrier remains in the Rio Grande, it will continue to disrupt the United States’ conduct of foreign relations with Mexico, obstruct navigation on the river, present health and public safety risks, and interfere with federal agencies’ ability to execute their missions on the river.”