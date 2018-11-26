Rihanna on US Border Patrol firing tear gas at migrants: ‘Terrorism’

Pop star Rihanna on Sunday night responded to reports that the U.S. Border Patrol fired tear gas at migrants, calling it an act of "terrorism."
She posted an Instagram drawing attention to a report that that U.S. Border Patrol had "just launched tear gas into Mexico."
"Breeze carrying it hundreds of yards," read the tweet from an Associated Press reporter that Rihanna screenshotted. "Parents running away with choking toddlers."
"Terrorism," Rihanna captioned the Instagram.
U.S. agents fired tear gas on Sunday afternoon as dozens of migrants sought to breach the border between Tijuana and California. Multiple outlets reported that children were caught in the crosshairs.
Immigration activists and Democrats have been criticizing Customs and Border Protection (CBP) over its use of force, posting photos and videos of adults clutching children tightly as they ran from the spreading tear gas.
U.S.-Mexico border near Tijuana closed as migrants attempt to breach fence:
"Some of these migrants attempted to breach legacy fence infrastructure…and sought to harm CBP personnel by throwing projectiles at them," DHS Sec. Nielsen said in a statement.
Trump officials said the force was necessary, as the migrants were seeking to cross the border illegally. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen NielsenKirstjen Michele NielsenTensions escalate at US-Mexico border Mexico agrees to Trump policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico as asylum requests processed: report Nielsen, Kelly clashed with immigration hawks over Trump military order: report MORE accused some of the migrants of throwing “projectiles” at CBP agents.
“These children are barefoot. In diapers. Choking on tear gas," California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsome tweeted. “Women and children who left their lives behind — seeking peace and asylum — were met with violence and fear. That’s not my America. We’re a land of refuge. Of hope. Of freedom. And we will not stand for this.”
These children are barefoot. In diapers. Choking on tear gas.
Women and children who left their lives behind -- seeking peace and asylum -- were met with violence and fear.
That's not my America. We're a land of refuge. Of hope. Of freedom.
And we will not stand for this.
Cindy Milla, a 23-year-old Honduran migrant who is in Tijuana with her two young children, told The Wall Street Journal that she "ran for her life" when the tear gas began.
"I felt that my face was burning, and my baby fainted," Milla said. "I ran for my life and that of my children."
The little girl pictured is not only unarmed, she's unshoed. Yet, @realDonaldTrump ordered tear gas be fired against her. If this is not your America stay loud. We are putting out this fire.
Seeking asylum at the border is legal. This administration's violence against families is unconscionable and inhumane.
Woke up today still thinking about kids at the border choking on tear gas fired by our Border Patrol. Mad as hell about this.
Forty-two people were arrested by U.S. authorities after they crossed the border near Tijuana, according to San Diego immigration authorities.
Thousands of migrants have been camped out in squalid conditions in a Tijuana sports stadium for more than a week, according to The New York Times. They are waiting to make asylum claims in the U.S. as they seek to escape rampant poverty and violence in their home countries.