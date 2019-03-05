Latino Victory president to step down

The president of Latino Victory, a top Hispanic political organization, will step down from the role he's held for the past five years.

Cristobal Alex will leave the organization on March 15, according to an email reviewed by The Hill.

"I want you to know how hard it is to leave an organization that I love and a team that I think is the very best in Latino politics," Alex wrote in an email to Latino Victory staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s been an incredible five years helping to build this effort, and I know that you will carry on our work to increase political power as we enter the most consequential election of our lifetime," he added.

"In terms of next steps, you should know that I am meeting with the Board this Thursday in New York to finalize the leadership transition plans. I promise you as transparent a process as possible. I also have complete faith in you, our Board, and our close allies to uplift this critical work," wrote Alex in his farewell email.

Former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook praised Alex's political talent and said it extends well beyond organizing in the Hispanic community.

"Cristobal stood out as a rising star on our campaign and is now among the leading senior talents in our party. Although his roots are in organizing the Latinx community, he distinguished himself over the last few years as a generalist and manager," said Mook.

Latino Victory's footprint has grown under Alex's presidency — the group's campaign arm raised more than $4 million in 2018, compared to around $2 million in 2016.

Overall, the group raised $6.1 million in 2018, compared to $4.2 million in 2016.

The group also led the largest-ever congressional delegation to Puerto Rico in January.

“Cristóbal is a visionary leader who for the past five years — with the support of a dedicated team who believe in the mission — built an impactful Latino progressive political organization unlike any other. We are grateful for his leadership, vision and tenacity and wish him the absolute best as he embarks in his next endeavors,” said Luis Miranda Jr., the Latino Victory board chair.

Latino Victory is a key player in progressive Latino politics.

Its three component arms — Latino Victory Fund, Latino Victory Project and Latino Victory Foundation — fund campaigns and candidates, develop political talent and alliances, and raise awareness about Hispanic contributions to the United States.

The group, founded in 2014 by Democratic National Committee Finance Chairman Henry Muñoz and actress Eva Longoria, has played a role in the election of nearly 20 Hispanic members of Congress.

Updated at 1:53 p.m.