Latino electorate growing in key 2020 states: Analysis

Latino voters are set to play a key role in the 2020 election and beyond, according to new analysis that shows a major spike in Hispanic voter registrations.

A new analysis of demographic trends by progressive voter participation group Voto Latino found 295.1 percent growth in new registrations from Hispanic voters between 2014 and 2018.



And 90 percent of those registrations were concentrated in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, many of which will be critical swing states in the 2020 presidential election.



