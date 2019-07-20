Democrats slam Puerto Rico governor over 'shameful' comments, back protesters

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden compares Trump to George Wallace Sanders unveils plan to guarantee the 'right to a secure retirement' CNN Democratic debate drawing finishes third in cable news ratings race MORE has expressed support for protesters in Puerto Rico demonstrating against Ricardo Rosselló (D), the island's embattled governor who has faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal and leaked text messages containing offensive language.

“Governor @RicardoRossello's comments are shameful. Hateful language should be given no safe harbor -- regardless of political title. The people of #PuertoRico will be heard, and they will decide who leads their government,” the 2020 White House hopeful tweeted Saturday.

Governor @RicardoRossello's comments are shameful. Hateful language should be given no safe harbor -- regardless of political title. The people of #PuertoRico will be heard, and they will decide who leads their government. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 20, 2019

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMatt Gaetz ahead of Mueller hearing: 'We are going to reelect the president' What to expect when Mueller testifies: Not much McConnell challenger faces tougher path after rocky launch MORE, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, also weighed in on the controversy, tweeting her support for Puerto Rico residents protesting "the corruption and disgraceful behavior of their government."

"Like all Americans, they have the fundamental right—and duty—to hold their leaders to account," she added.

I stand with the people of Puerto Rico as they protest the corruption and disgraceful behavior of their government. Like all Americans, they have the fundamental right—and duty—to hold their leaders to account. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2019

Controversy in the territory first erupted when two former members of Rosselló's administration were arrested by the FBI this month over claims they directed more than $15 million in government contracts to favored businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation was compounded when the Puerto Rican Center for Investigative Journalism released a trove of messages among Rosselló and his closest allies, including at least two Cabinet members, containing misogynistic and homophobic slurs targeting journalists and political rivals.

Rosselló has so far resisted calls to resign, offering a series of apologies as he tries to push through the scandal.

Several other 2020 contenders have weighed in on the growing controversy, with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBiden slams Puerto Rico governor over 'shameful' comments, backs protesters Gabbard arrives in Puerto Rico to 'show support' amid street protests Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall MORE (D-Hawaii) visiting the territory Friday to support protesters.

“These protests are about more than offensive language in leaked chats. They’re about more than Governor Ricardo Rosselló and his associates’ elitist attitudes. They’re about rampant corruption within Puerto Rico’s government that pretends to serve the interests of its people but instead exploits them, over and over again for profits and power. It is this blatant corruption that undermines people's faith in our democracy, our country and our values,” she said.

Several other White House contenders have expressed support for Puerto Rican protesters, including top-tier contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGabbard arrives in Puerto Rico to 'show support' amid street protests Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall Sanders unveils plan to guarantee the 'right to a secure retirement' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJulián Castro is behind in the polls, but he's finding a niche Gabbard arrives in Puerto Rico to 'show support' amid street protests Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall MORE (D-Mass.). Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who made his first campaign trip to the territory this cycle, called on Rosselló to resign Friday.

Updated: 1 p.m.