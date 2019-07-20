Harris voices support for Puerto Rico protesters: 'I stand with them'

White House hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWhat to expect when Mueller testifies: Not much Biden compares Trump to George Wallace CNN Democratic debate drawing finishes third in cable news ratings race MORE (D-Calif.) voiced support for protesters in Puerto Rico demonstrating against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló (D).

“The only path to justice for the people of Puerto Rico is to speak truth against divisive and corrupt leaders. I stand with them as they protest and demand accountability,” Harris tweeted.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump hits media over 'send her back' coverage The Hill's Campaign Report: Second debate lineups set up high-profile clash MORE (D-N.J.), another presidential contender, also came out in support of the demonstrations, saying Rosselló should resign over a corruption scandal and leaked text messages containing offensive language.

“I stand with the hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans who've taken to the streets calling for @RicardoRossello to resign. It's clear their confidence in his ability to govern has eroded and they’re right to demand the new leadership they deserve,” Booker tweeted.

Rosselló was first hit with controversy this month when the FBI arrested two former administration members over claims they ushered more than $15 million in government contracts to favored businesses.

Rosselló was also broadsided when the Puerto Rican Center for Investigative Journalism released a bevy of texts between Rosselló and his closest allies, including at least two Cabinet members, hurling misogynistic and homophobic slurs at journalists and political rivals.

The governor has so far resisted calls to resign.

Several 2020 candidates have already voiced support for the protesters. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardBiden slams Puerto Rico governor over 'shameful' comments, backs protesters Gabbard arrives in Puerto Rico to 'show support' amid street protests Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall MORE (D-Hawaii) arrived in the territory Friday, while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden compares Trump to George Wallace Sanders unveils plan to guarantee the 'right to a secure retirement' CNN Democratic debate drawing finishes third in cable news ratings race MORE, Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJulián Castro is behind in the polls, but he's finding a niche Gabbard arrives in Puerto Rico to 'show support' amid street protests Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGabbard arrives in Puerto Rico to 'show support' amid street protests Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall Sanders unveils plan to guarantee the 'right to a secure retirement' MORE (I-Vt.), and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro all endorsed the demonstrations.