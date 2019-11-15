Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg surges ahead of Iowa caucuses GOP eager for report on alleged FBI surveillance abuse Biden leads among Latino Democrats in Texas, California MORE leads his fellow Democratic presidential contenders among Latinos in California and Texas, as well as Nevada's Clark County, according to a new set of polls released on Friday.

The polls conducted by Mason-Dixon and released by Telemundo affiliates, show Biden with the support of 21 percent of California Latino Democrats, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 19 percent support and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 9 percent each.

Biden also leads among Latinos in Texas, with 33 percent support, more than double that of second-placed Warren, who's at 16 percent. Sanders is in third place with 11 percent support.

The former vice president also leads among Latinos in Nevada's Clark County, the largest in the state with roughly three-fourths of its population. Biden had 23 percent support and was followed by Sanders at 18 percent and Warren with 7 percent.

California and Texas are two key states on Super Tuesday on March 3, while Nevada will hold its caucus on Feb. 22, early in the primary calendar. All three have substantial Latino populations.

Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, the only Latino in the race, polls at 2 percent in California, 6 percent in his home state of Texas, and 5 percent in Clark County.



The polls of Hispanic Democrats have margins of error of 5.4 percent in California, 5 percent for Texas, and 5.6 percent for Clark County.



The polls also found that an overwhelming majority of Hispanics wants to replace President Trump next November, including 67 percent in California, 66 percent in Texas and 68 percent in Clark County.

Women, Mexican-Americans and younger voters were all less likely to support Trump, the polls showed.

Hispanic Republicans in California were also more likely to want replace the president than in most parts of the country, with 21 percent of this group saying they'd like to replace the president.



The California poll also showed that 32 percent of California Hispanic Republicans disapprove of Trump's immigration policy.