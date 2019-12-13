Democrats launch bilingual ad campaign off drug pricing bill

The House Democrats' campaign arm on Friday launched a bilingual campaign to shore up support among voters in swing districts, touting a drug pricing bill that passed the House the day before.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) digital ad campaign will feature ads in Spanish and a mix of both Spanish and English — "Spanglish" — targeting Hispanics, who are disproportionately affected by high prescription drug costs.

It will be shown in 11 Democratic-held districts, seven in Spanish and the rest in Spanglish, and in eight GOP-held districts, four in each format.

There will also be an English-language version of the ad in key battleground districts.

The ad will tout H.R. 3, the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, a legislative priority of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiVulnerable Democrats tout legislative wins, not impeachment Photographer leaves Judiciary hearing after being accused of taking photos of member notes Overnight Health Care — Presented by That's Medicaid — House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices | Senate confirms Trump FDA pick | Trump officials approve Medicaid work requirements in South Carolina MORE (D-Calif.) that passed the House on a largely party-line 230-192 vote Thursday.

All Democrats present voted for the bill; two Republicans, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickKoch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill Conservative group hits White House with billboard ads: 'What is Trump hiding?' House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices MORE (Pa.) and Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerThe Hill's Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday House passes sweeping Pelosi bill to lower drug prices GOP lawmakers offer new election security measure MORE (Wash.), voted with Democrats.

The DCCC attack ad will air in the districts held by Republican Reps. Dave Schweikert (Ariz.), Devin Nunes Devin Gerald NunesKoch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill Hillicon Valley: Apple, Facebook defend encryption during Senate grilling | Tech legal shield makes it into trade deal | Impeachment controversy over phone records heats up | TikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by AdvaMed - Democrats to release articles of impeachment today MORE (Calif.), Scott Tipton Scott R. TiptonDems launch bilingual ad campaign off drug pricing bill This week: House to vote on Turkey sanctions bill House Dems unveil initial GOP targets in 2020 MORE (Colo.), Vern Buchanan Vernon Gale BuchananMORE (Fla.), Brian Mast Brian Jeffrey MastA new way to address veteran and military suicides VA might not be able to end veteran homelessness, but we shouldn't stop trying GOP lawmaker mistakenly wishes Navy happy birthday with photo of Russian ship MORE (Fla.), Mike McCaul (Texas), Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyCongressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm endorses two Texas Democrats Congressional investigation finds Coast Guard leadership fell short on handling bullying Trump says he will 'temporarily hold off' on declaring Mexican drug cartels as terror organization MORE (Texas) and John Carter John Rice CarterOvernight Defense: Erdoğan gets earful from GOP senators | Amazon to challenge Pentagon cloud contract decision in court | Lawmakers under pressure to pass benefits fix for military families America's workers and small business owners need the SECURE Act Cornyn faces toughest race yet in changing Texas MORE (Texas).

In a short eight-second animation, the Spanglish version of the ad reads, "Los republicanos just voted against lowering the cost of prescription drugs!"

A similar version will run in Democratic-held districts that reads, "Los demócratas just voted to lower the cost of prescription drugs!"

The pro-Democrat ads will run in the districts held by Democratic Reps. Tom O’Halleran (Ariz.), Josh Harder (Calif.), TJ Cox (Calif.), Gil Cisneros Gilbert (Gil) Ray CisnerosMORE (Calif.), Jason CrowJason CrowColorado rep planning sunrise run to possible sites for military memorial Bill introduced to give special immigrant visas to Kurds who helped US in Syria Congress set for showdown with Trump over Kurds MORE (Colo.), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Debbie Mucarsel-PowellLawmakers to watch during Wednesday's impeachment hearing Democrats set to open new chapter in impeachment Congress extends flood insurance program for 14th time since 2017 MORE (Fla.), Xochitl Torres Small (N.M.), Susie Lee Suzanne (Susie) Kelley LeeMORE (Nev.), Steven Horsford Steven Alexander HorsfordProgressive freshmen jump into leadership PAC fundraising Mass shootings have hit 158 House districts so far this year Pelosi announces launch of formal impeachment inquiry into Trump MORE (Nev.), Lizzie Fletcher (Texas), and Colin Allred (Texas).

The ads run in Texas and California will not feature the members' names to comply with state campaign blackouts; in other states the names will be featured in the ads.

H.R. 3 would allow the federal government to negotiate prescription drug prices, a top Democratic campaign promise.

Mucarsel-Powell told The Hill on Thursday the bill is "monumental."

"[The bill] provided $50 billion in savings, and what's important for a lot of people in my community is that you can use a lot of those savings to reinvest in community health clinics to provide primary care," she said.

The bill is unlikely to be taken up by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate gears up for battle over witnesses in impeachment trial McConnell: I doubt any GOP senator will vote to impeach Trump McConnell says he'll be in 'total coordination' with White House on impeachment trial strategy MORE (R-Ky.), but the DCCC campaign is a first taste of how Democrats hope to reach Hispanic voters on an issue that regularly ranks among the top concerns for the demographic group.

"I don't expect for Mitch McConnell in the Senate to agree with every word of every bill that we send them, but I do expect them to actually hold hearings, offer amendments and do their job," said Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.), a Congressional Hispanic Caucus member who flipped a Republican seat in 2018.

Still, some Republicans in Latino-heavy districts say they can reach their electorate on the merits of voting against the proposal.

"If you look at the overall impact of H.R. 3 versus what we're trying to propose, we've got a better pathway to take for the long term," said Rep. Dan Newhouse Daniel (Dan) Milton NewhouseOn The Money: Lawmakers strike spending deal | US, China reach limited trade deal ahead of tariff deadline | Lighthizer fails to quell GOP angst over new NAFTA House passes bill that would give legal status to thousands of undocumented farmworkers How we compromised to help America's farms MORE (R-Wash.), who won his agricultural, 40 percent Hispanic district in 2014.

Newhouse added that the Republican proposal balances support for expensive medical research with lowering prescription drug prices, a message that "may be more difficult to get across, but I think we can do that."