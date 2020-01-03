Top Latino group: Trump is about to hold a 'fake Christian campaign rally'

The country's oldest Latino civil rights organization slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpIran foreign minister warns killing of general is 'extremely dangerous and foolish escalation' Congress reacts to U.S. assassination of Iranian general Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general MORE on Friday for scheduling what it called a "fake Christian campaign rally" at a predominantly Hispanic evangelical church in Florida.

Domingo García, head of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said in a statement that "Latinos everywhere are concerned by President Trump’s fake Christian campaign rally at a Latino Evangelical Church that serves a large undocumented population in South Florida."



The rally is slated for 5 p.m. at the Ministerio Internacional El Rey Jesús Church in West Kendall, Fla., part of the Trump campaign's effort to win over Hispanic voters.



Florida, a state that has voted for the winner in every presidential election since 1996, is about a quarter Hispanic.





ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT