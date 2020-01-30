Klobuchar meets with Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharWarren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Minneapolis NAACP, Black Lives Matter call on Klobuchar to suspend campaign Live coverage: Senators query impeachment managers, Trump defense MORE (D-Minn.) met Thursday with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus campaign arm, Bold PAC, as she works to boost her presidential campaign’s appeal to Latino voters.

Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) the chairman of Bold PAC, said he and others walked out of the meeting impressed.

“I was left with the fact that she was very calm, cool and collected. She answered our questions very respectfully, nicely,”Cárdenas told The Hill. “She has grown into being a very appreciated and good candidate for president. My assessment was that overall people were pleased with the dialogue and people were nodding their heads.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting with Klobuchar comes as the Minnesota Democrat struggles to break into the top tier of the primary field ahead of the first 2020 caucuses and primaries. Polling has her stuck in the single digits both nationally and among voters of color.

Klobuchar’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the talks with Bold PAC.

Thursday morning’s meeting was the fifth Bold PAC has held with a Democratic White House contender. The group has also met with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSenators take reins of impeachment trial in marathon question session Sanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial MORE, Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders campaign says it raised more than .3 million in one day after negative ad Warren's dog campaigns in Iowa while senator sits in impeachment trial Weld bets on New Hampshire to fuel long shot bid against Trump MORE (D-Mass.) and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWarren gets endorsements from 45 Michigan officeholders, activists Poll: Most Democratic voters say billionaires are out of touch with average American The Hill's 12:30 Report: Impeachment trial moves to senators' questions MORE.

Cárdenas said the group has been pleased with all the meetings so far and that all the candidates have vowed to make comprehensive immigration reform a top priority in the first 100 days of their presidency.

“So far we’ve been pleased with the presidential candidates where they were actually trying to answer our question and not just going back to a talking point,” he said.

“They are letting us know and reminding us that they are investing in communicating to the Latinos across America, that they’re focused on making sure that they’re inclusive and that they’re listening, and they’re realizing that when Latinos vote, the candidate wins,” he added.